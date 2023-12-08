World champion Springboks’ tasty 2024 home fixtures include hosting All Blacks in Cape Town

SA Rugby released the Springboks’ home fixtures for 2024, and it features a number of mouthwatering clashes.
The world champions will take on the All Blacks twice at home; at the hallowed Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 31, and at Cape Town Stadium on September 7.
Mouthwatering #Springboks home Test schedule for 2024 revealed - more here: https://t.co/dwWl8QmwLN 💥#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/mQpvSD6jzf— Springboks (@Springboks) December 8, 2023
The two teams recently did battle in the Rugby World Cup final, which saw the Springboks prevail 12-11 to win a fourth crown.
Meanwhile, the burgeoning rivalry with Ireland, world number two, sparks the season to life in spectacular fashion in Pretoria and Durban.
The Boks’ July Test schedule will conclude with a clash against emerging nation, Portugal. It will be the first time South Africa take on Os Lobos (the Wolves) in an international match, with the venue set to be confirmed in due course.
Rugby fans will also be able to enjoy a reprise of the 2022 Mbombela Test-week experience when Argentina make a return to the Lowveld for the first time in eight years to conclude the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in September.
Ticket sales for the Tests will open in the New Year from the service provider of the hosting union.
The Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024 is:
Saturday, 6 July: South Africa vs. Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)
Saturday, 13 July: South Africa vs. Ireland (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)
Saturday, 20 July: South Africa vs. Portugal (venue TBC)
Saturday, 31 August: South Africa vs. New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)
Saturday, 7 September: South Africa vs. New Zealand (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)
Saturday, 28 September: SA vs. Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)
IOL Sport