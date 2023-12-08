World champion Springboks’ tasty 2024 home fixtures include hosting All Blacks in Cape Town

SA Rugby released the Springboks’ home fixtures for 2024, and it features a number of mouthwatering clashes. The world champions will take on the All Blacks twice at home; at the hallowed Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 31, and at Cape Town Stadium on September 7.

The Boks’ July Test schedule will conclude with a clash against emerging nation, Portugal. It will be the first time South Africa take on Os Lobos (the Wolves) in an international match, with the venue set to be confirmed in due course. Rugby fans will also be able to enjoy a reprise of the 2022 Mbombela Test-week experience when Argentina make a return to the Lowveld for the first time in eight years to conclude the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in September. Ticket sales for the Tests will open in the New Year from the service provider of the hosting union.

The Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024 is: Saturday, 6 July: South Africa vs. Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: South Africa vs. Ireland (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban) Saturday, 20 July: South Africa vs. Portugal (venue TBC) Saturday, 31 August: South Africa vs. New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)