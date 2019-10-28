The most transformed Bok World Cup team went into battle against Wales, edging them out 19-16 in a tense and tight semi-final in Yokohama yesterday to book their place in Saturday’s final against England.
It will be a repeat of the 2007 final showdown when Jake White’s John Smit-led side beat England in the Paris final.
Kolisi could also join the 1995 Bok captain Francois Pienaar to make history lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.
With seven black players in the starting team for the semi-final, his side is the most representative to have run out at a World Cup, and the captain said that the Boks were playing for everyone in South Africa.