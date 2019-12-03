Jantjies said the World Cup players had plenty of knowledge to share of how the Boks went about their business in Japan.
“I’d like to see the individuals who were part of World Cup group go back to their unions and share what they have been through at that level,” said the Bok No 10, who will again don the colours of the Lions in next year’s Super Rugby competition.
“I’d like for those players to implement certain things at their unions. We all learnt a lot (at the World Cup) ... being put in different situations, and it’s that kind of knowledge that we must all share around. We need to take those learnings back to our unions. We need to be selfless, not selfish.”
With regular Lions captain Warren Whiteley unavailable for the 2020 Super Rugby season because of injury and several other star players of recent times having departed, Jantjies will be a key man in the Lions set-up in 2020. He said he was excited about the challenges that lay ahead.