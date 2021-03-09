Stormers back Sergeal Petersen to make the right decisions on the field

CAPE TOWN - Balance is what stand-in Stormers coach Rito Hlungwani wants to see from his team when they take on Griquas in Kimberley today (4.45pm kick-off). Speaking during a virtual press conference, Hlungwani spoke about their selections and what the goal is heading into their second Preparation Series game. The team is similar to the one that were edged by the Cheetahs two weeks ago, with only two changes to the starting line-up. Sergeal Petersen will run out in the No 15 jersey in place of the injured Tristan Leyds, while Sihle Njezula will have a go on the right wing ahead of Edwill van der Merwe, who drops to the bench. There are several changes among the replacements, with props

Kwenzo Blose and Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, loose forward Evan Roos and flyhalf Chris Schreuder all set to provide impact later in the game.

"We're going to play a balanced game. We want to make good decisions. We believe Sergeal can make great decisions when he comes onto the field. He will know when to kick and he will know when to run," Hlungwani said.

“We just want to be a well balanced team, a team that makes very good decisions, whether it's expansive, whether it's conservative ... we back our players to make the right decisions on the day."

While Petersen has played most of his rugby on the wing, Hlungwani was confident that he won’t be out of place at all. In fact, he is banking on the speedster and his decision making to have a big influence on proceedings in the Northern Cape.

"We want to back our players to make good decisions and I think Sergeal is one of those players who will be able to make the right decisions in terms of getting the right balance on how we're going to play,“he said.

"We all know that he's quite exciting with ball-in-hand, but he also can kick so it was a no-brainer for us in terms of putting him there because we believe he'll make the right decisions at the right time.

"If he keeps ball-in-hand, he is quite exciting. But if he decides to kick, it just means we'll get into their half and be able to contest the lineout and hopefully get possession and attack from there. I back him to make the right decision.”