Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Suleiman Hartzenberg stars for UCT in 44-27 over Maties

University of Cape Town produced an incredible second half performance to beat University of Stellenbosch 44-27 in their Varsity Cup match on Monday. Photo: @varsitycup/Twitter

University of Cape Town produced an incredible second half performance to beat University of Stellenbosch 44-27 in their Varsity Cup match on Monday. Photo: @varsitycup/Twitter

Published 1h ago

Share

Centurion – University of Cape Town (UCT) produced an incredible second half performance to beat University of Stellenbosch (Maties) 44-27 in their Varsity Cup match in Cape Town on Monday.

Trailing 17-10 at half-time, UCT scored four of their five tries in the second half as the two sides produced a top display of running rugby.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ultimately, it would be the scintillating play from UCT centre Suleiman Hartzenberg in the last 10 minutes with a captivating brace which sealed the contest.

UCT’s first foray into the Maties half saw a wing Rihaz Fredericks provide the finishing touches to score in the corner for a Point of Origin try (7-0).

ALSO READ: UWC edge CUT in high-scoring Varsity Cup thriller

More on this

Maties responded immediately as flyhallf Adriaan van der Bank threw a dummy pass and darted through a gap to grab his side’s first POR try (7-7).

UCT hit the lead in the 28th minute as Duran Koevort slotted a penalty (10-7).

After Maties were driven back in a couple tackles on the UVT line, prop Vernon Matongo exploded through the defence to score a well-worked try. Nevaldo Fleurs nailed the conversion to put his side 14-7 ahead.

Story continues below Advertisment

Fleurs was called on again in the 38th minute as he was successful with a penalty from in front to increase Maties’ lead to seven (17-10).

UCT were first to score after the break, after some nifty footwork from Imad Khan left the Maties defence wrong-footed as he scored a POR try. Koevort added the extra two to put his side 19-17 ahead.

Eighthman Simon Miller helped Maties his straight back from the restart, after the visitors were quick to react to a turnover. Fleurs completed the score with a well-taken conversion from a tight angle to move his side ahead once more (24-19).

Story continues below Advertisment

Fleurs would increase his side’s lead again in the 51st minute with a long-range penalty (27-19).

Story continues below Advertisment

UCT were over for their third try of the game on the hour mark, after a number of phases on the line Mika Schubert was able to ground the ball on the whitewash. Koevort added the extra two to make it a one-point game with one quarter remaining (27-26).

A stunning piece of running rugby from a turnover saw Hartzenberg speed away from the Maties defence for a POR try. Koevort slotted the extra two to make the move worth a maximum nine points (35-27).

Hartzenberg snatched another turnover and like his first try, he out-sprinted all his Maties pursuers t bag his POR brace in a matter of minutes. With the hooter sounding as Koevort lined up the conversion, the match was over he added the two points (44-27).

Scorers: UCT 44 (10): Tries: Rihaz Fredericks (POR), Imad Khan (POR), Mika Schubert, Suleiman Hartzenberg 2 (2xPOR). Conversions: Duran Koevort (4) Penalty: Duran Koevort

Maties 27 (17): Rihaz Fredericks (POR), Vernon Matongo, Simon Miller Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (2). Penalties: Fleurs (2)

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

University of Cape TownStellenbosch University

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello