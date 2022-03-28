Suleiman Hartzenberg stars for UCT in 44-27 over Maties

Centurion – University of Cape Town (UCT) produced an incredible second half performance to beat University of Stellenbosch (Maties) 44-27 in their Varsity Cup match in Cape Town on Monday. Trailing 17-10 at half-time, UCT scored four of their five tries in the second half as the two sides produced a top display of running rugby.

Ultimately, it would be the scintillating play from UCT centre Suleiman Hartzenberg in the last 10 minutes with a captivating brace which sealed the contest. UCT’s first foray into the Maties half saw a wing Rihaz Fredericks provide the finishing touches to score in the corner for a Point of Origin try (7-0). ALSO READ: UWC edge CUT in high-scoring Varsity Cup thriller

Maties responded immediately as flyhallf Adriaan van der Bank threw a dummy pass and darted through a gap to grab his side’s first POR try (7-7). UCT hit the lead in the 28th minute as Duran Koevort slotted a penalty (10-7). After Maties were driven back in a couple tackles on the UVT line, prop Vernon Matongo exploded through the defence to score a well-worked try. Nevaldo Fleurs nailed the conversion to put his side 14-7 ahead.

Fleurs was called on again in the 38th minute as he was successful with a penalty from in front to increase Maties’ lead to seven (17-10). UCT were first to score after the break, after some nifty footwork from Imad Khan left the Maties defence wrong-footed as he scored a POR try. Koevort added the extra two to put his side 19-17 ahead. Eighthman Simon Miller helped Maties his straight back from the restart, after the visitors were quick to react to a turnover. Fleurs completed the score with a well-taken conversion from a tight angle to move his side ahead once more (24-19).

Fleurs would increase his side's lead again in the 51st minute with a long-range penalty (27-19).



Imad Khad with all the steps for @ikeytigers!#RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/wsZRiYGRGe — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 28, 2022

UCT were over for their third try of the game on the hour mark, after a number of phases on the line Mika Schubert was able to ground the ball on the whitewash. Koevort added the extra two to make it a one-point game with one quarter remaining (27-26). A stunning piece of running rugby from a turnover saw Hartzenberg speed away from the Maties defence for a POR try. Koevort slotted the extra two to make the move worth a maximum nine points (35-27). Hartzenberg snatched another turnover and like his first try, he out-sprinted all his Maties pursuers t bag his POR brace in a matter of minutes. With the hooter sounding as Koevort lined up the conversion, the match was over he added the two points (44-27).

Scorers: UCT 44 (10): Tries: Rihaz Fredericks (POR), Imad Khan (POR), Mika Schubert, Suleiman Hartzenberg 2 (2xPOR). Conversions: Duran Koevort (4) Penalty: Duran Koevort Maties 27 (17): Rihaz Fredericks (POR), Vernon Matongo, Simon Miller Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (2). Penalties: Fleurs (2) @Golfhackno1