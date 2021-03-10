Cheetahs beat Sharks in Bloemfontein thriller

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – The Sharks and the Cheetahs dished up thrill-a-minute rugby in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night, with the home side prevailing 39-38 in this Preparation Series match having led 28-12 after a blistering first half. Both teams had come to play running rugby and the game was played at a cracking pace from the first whistle. It was pleasing to see a game containing so many long passages of play, such was the positivity from both sides, and eleven super tries were scored. The Cheetahs have a point to prove in these matches, having been excluded from the forthcoming Rainbow Cup, and are fielding close to full strength teams, while the Sharks so far have used an experimental side while their big guns from the Currie Cup busy themselves with conditioning. Well, the “back-up” Sharks gave the Cheetahs more than a run for their money and the Durban team’s depth is proving to be in rude health. Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams scored in the first minute of the game when he showed quick thinking and blistering pace, taking a quick tap penalty and scampering home.’

Cheetahs veteran Ruan Pienaar then responded with a quick tap of his own, and then sped the ball wide for Rosko Specman to score.

Khutha Mchunu, the former Sharks prop, scored next, again from a quick tap penalty, this time from near the Sharks’ line.

The livewire Williams was yellow-carded for repeated infringements in the 30th minute and from the kick to touch and resulting lineout drive, Pienaar brilliantly sent a long ball out wide for centre Chris Smit to hit the line.

Cheetahs wing Malcolm Jaer was then on the end of a fine break-out from the Cheetahs’ half before Sharks bruiser JJ van der Mescht barged over to get one back for the Sharks just on half time.

And the Sharks struck first in the second half, with the ever-dangerous Williams offloading in the tackle near the line for Thembelani Bholi to crash over .

Cheetahs lock Rynier Bernardo then surged over after being set up by a powerful charge to the line by veteran Frans Steyn.

Almost immediately the effervescent Werner Kok gathered a kick ahead to keep the Sharks in touch at 33 24, with Jordan Chait adding a conversion having missed two previous attempts.

The Sharks substitutes then changed the game by winning a series of scrum penalties and the momentum shift saw No8 Phepsi Buthelezi scoring and Manie Libbok’s conversion made it 33-31 with 20 minutes to go.

The pressure on the Cheetahs was reflected when Steyn chose to goal a penalty near the Sharks’ line to push the lead to. 36-31, but the Sharks then took the lead when replacement Mpilo Gumede scored after a break by Libbok, and the latter’s conversion made it 38-36 to the visitors.

The match ended dramatically when a high tackle by Sharks prop Michael Kumberai gave Steyn the opportunity to kick his team to a one-point victory.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries: Grant Williams, JJ van der Mescht, Thembelani Bholi, Werner Kok, Phepsi Buthelezi, Mpilo Gumede. Conversion: Jordan Chait (2), Manie Libbok

Cheetahs: Tries: Rosko Specman, Khutha Mchunu, Chris Smit, Malcolm Jaer, Rynier Bernardo. Conversions: Frans Steyn (4). Penalties: Steyn (2).

@MikeGreenaway67

IOL Sport