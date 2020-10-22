Kurt-Lee Arendse, Marcel van der Merwe boost Bulls for Sharks showdown

CAPE TOWN - Springboks prop Marcel van der Merwe will don the Bulls No 3 jersey once more in Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked showdown against the Sharks in Pretoria, while there is also a return from injury for wing Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Van der Merwe came back to Loftus Versfeld from French club Toulon during the Covid-19 lockdown, and is finally ready for action after missing the first few games because of an injury.

The seven-Test front-rower comes in for another Bok in Trevor Nyakane, who will play off the bench on Saturday (7pm kick-off).

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has reshuffled his backline as well after Gio Aplon was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a serious knee injury.

Youngster David Kriel gets his shot in his preferred No 15 jersey after playing at wing up to now, which sees Arendse slotting in at No 11 after being laid low by a bump to the leg for a few weeks.