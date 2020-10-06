Lively runner Yaw Penxe relieves some of the Sharks’ stress

DURBAN - Southern Kings stars Yaw Penxe and Thembelani Bholi have joined the Sharks on short-term loans, with immediate effect.

Wing/fullback Penxe (23) and blindside flank/lock Bholi (30), joined the Sharks at training on Tuesday from the disbanded Port Elizabeth franchise and will provide quality depth in their positions.

Penxe, a lively runner, was one of the revelations of the recent Springbok Showdown in Cape Town. He has been one of the better Kings players in PRO14 for some now and it was no surprise that he featured in the Showdown where he was very unlucky not to score a try — he was obstructed from gathering a kick ahead from Sanele Nohamba by Damian Willemse.

A product of Queenstown in the Eastern Cape, Penxe played five times for the Baby Boks in 2017. Until now, he has chosen to remain in the Eastern Cape.

The Sharks will have had him on their shopping list because of the injuries to fullback Aphelele Fassi, Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi and former Lions wing Madosh Tambwe.