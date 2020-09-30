Sharks send SOS call to ‘retired’ speedster Lwazi Mvovo

DURBAN - The Sharks will look to one of their favourite sons in Lwazi Mvovo to help them out of a jam when Super Rugby Unlocked and then the Currie Cup get cracking next weekend.

The 34-year-old veteran of exactly 200 games for the Sharks had quietly gone into retirement after Super Rugby ended in lockdown back in March, but he has been persuaded to put away the pipe and slippers and help his old team out as injuries have hammered the Sharks’ depth in their back three.

The Sharks have lost fullback Aphelele Fassi (shoulder surgery) for the rest of this year, and wings Sbu Nkosi (sternum) and Madosh Tambwe (hamstring) are injured, while Makazole Mapimpi has left for Japan and will only return in the new year.

The Sharks do have a reinforcement on the way in former Lions and Griquas fullback Anthony Volmink, but the 30-year-old only arrives in November and the Sharks get back to business on October 9 when they host the Lions at Jonsson Kings Park.

Manie Libbok played fullback for the Sharks against the Bulls at Super Fan Saturday last weekend but he is essentially a flyhalf and cover for Curwin Bosch.