Johannesburg — Thaakir Abrahams will take to the field against Harlequins on the wing, replacing the suspended Makazole Mapimpi, the Sharks revealed on Friday. Springbok Mapimpi was found guilty of reckless contact with the eye earlier this week, cited after the victory over Bordeaux, and subsequently received a two week ban. He was, therefore, not considered for Saturday’s final pool round of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Abrahams is one of five changes made by Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell for the clash, as he rotates his squad for a two-week long tour of Europe that will also include a United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh next weekend. The injuries to hooker Bongi Mbonambi and utility-back Boeta Chamberlain sees Kerron van Vuuren and Aphelele Fassi, respectively, called into the starting XV. Lionel Cronje, who was also injured during last week’s game, is replaced by Curwin Bosch. Finally, Phepsi Buthelezi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe swop the No 8 jersey as Powell endeavours to keep his side fresh and fit for the remainder of the season.

The Sharks have already qualified for the Round of 16 of the Cup, but victory over Quins at Twickenham Stoop will surely secure a home round fixture in the KO phase of the tournament. It is thus a Sharks side that continues a degree of consistency as Powell and Co build momentum to assault both the Champions Cup and URC. Quins, meanwhile, must beat the Durbanites to ensure they safely progress to the next stage. The clash kicks off at 3pm.

Sharks starting XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche; Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Francois Venter @FreemanZAR

