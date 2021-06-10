Three UWC players rewarded with provincial contracts after superb Varsity Cup

CAPE TOWN - Three players have been rewarded for their superb performances in the University of the Western Cape’s Varsity Cup campaign with professional contracts. Loose forward Tinotenda Mavesere, scrumhalf Brandon de Kock and centre Andre Manuel were key figures in UWC’s campaign, which saw them ending sixth on the log after employing an exciting attacking brand of rugby.

The Zimbabwean star flanker Mavesere - who was voted Forward that Rocks - has penned a two-year deal with the Sharks. The 22-year-old, nicknamed The Driller, was a standout star for the UWC side in their Varsity Cup campaign this season, often rampaging right over defenders en route to scoring some of his memorable seven tries.

Mavesere is currently on duty with the Zimbabwe Sables but will join the Sharks next month. De Kock is heading to Bloemfontein to join the Cheetahs on a 12-month contract, while Manuel will link up with Boland.

UWC head coach Paul Treu congratulated the three players, while also saying that their academics will remain a priority. “This is great news for us and it recognises our programme and what we are trying to achieve. And obviously their studies are going to be important and we will see how they are going to accommodate that,” Treu was quoted as saying on the university website. “Those players, together with a few others, really deserve to get call-ups to play in the Currie Cup or to be part of provincial teams. And we are excited to see them play at those levels this year.”