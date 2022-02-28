UP Tuks beat UCT Ikeys 38-30 In Varsity Cup thriller

Centurion — UP Tuks scored with the final move of the game as they beat UCT Ikeys 38-30 in their Varsity Cup match at Tuks Stadium, in Pretoria, on Monday evening. In a tightly-contested match in which neither side enjoyed more than a 10-point lead at any stage, it would be the hosts who scored five tries to four to claim the spoils in an intense battle over 80 minutes.

Tuks were on the board inside 30 seconds, with flank Dian Schoonees showing a good turn of speed from outside the Ikeys 22 to surge his way over the line for the opening try of the clash and a Point of Origin (POR) bonus. Fullback Stefan Coetzee missed the conversion from the touchline, as Tuks were 7-0 ahead after just two minutes played. Ikeys replied with a try in the ninth minute with fullback Duran Koevort finishing off a well-worked move. His attempted conversion of his own try from the touchline was successful to make it 7-7. ALSO READ: UFS Shimlas thump CUT Ixias 48-27 in Varsity Cup

From a rolling maul, Ikeys notched up their second try of the evening as Alex Castle muscled his way over. Koevort banged over the conversion from the same tight angle as the first, as his side led by seven once more with the score 14-7 in their favour. Tuks notched up a superb team try as they worked the ball through the phases before whipping the ball out wide to wing Kabelo Mokoena who made no mistake as he dotted down in the corner. Coetzee nailed the difficult conversion to square things up once more at 14-14. Ikeys moved ahead again, and once more it was Castle on the end of a diving maul. Keeping things consistent, Koevort slotted the conversion as well to make it 21-14 after 25 minutes.

Tuks were rewarded with some dominant play, working the phases in the Ikeys 22 as centre and skipper Lincoln Daniels powered his way over the whitewash. Coetzee made the conversion to level the scores again at 21-21. Duran Koevort flies over for his brace to go along with four conversions! The @ikeytigers fullback on 🔥!#RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/dEFcR2On09 — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) February 28, 2022

First to score in the second period were Tuks, from a lineout five metres out Schoonees picked up his second try of the evening. Coetzee had no problem with the conversion to make it 28-21. The first penalty of the evening fell to Tuks as Coetzee put his side further ahead in the 54th minute at 31-21 in front. Ikeys hit back from the kick-off as they snapped up a loose ball in the Tuks half. Koevert was quickest to react as he sprinted away from the defence to score under the uprights for a POR bonus. The conversion posed little difficulty, and Koevert converted his own try for the second time in the game to make it 31-30.

After camping in the Ikeys 22 for the better part of the last 10 minutes, Tuks finally scored a try through scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde after 13 phases. Coetzee made no mistake to seal the scoreline at 38-30 on the final hooter. FULL TIME and @TuksSport have done it again. In a repeat of last year's final the defending champs have held off a @ikeytigers in a very close game!



FNB Tuks 38 - 30 FNB UCT#RugbyThatRocks proudly brought to you by @FNBSA and @SteersSA pic.twitter.com/xYu1DHmW8G — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) February 28, 2022