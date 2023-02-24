Boeta Chamberlain boosts Sharks team for Ulster assignment

Durban - The Sharks have revamped their loose trio for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Ulster, while there is a fortuitous return from injury for fullback Boeta Chamberlain.
Chamberlain was making a good fist of the fullback position after moving there from flyhalf when Curwin Bosch regained fitness, but he has been out since mid-January when he was injured against Bordeaux in a Heineken Champions Cup clash.
Chamberlain takes over from Aphelele Fassi, who damaged his ribs against the Lions last week.
In the back row, Dylan Richardson and Vincent Tshituka start this week after providing cover from the bench at Ellis Park for the two Venters, James and Henco.
The latter pair moves to the bench.
Richardson made his return from a long-term injury last week and will make his first start of the season.
Otherwise, director of rugby Neil Powell has made minimal changes to the squad that won with a bonus point last week.
This match against Ulster was supposed to take place on October 22 but had to be postponed when illness broke out in the camp of the Northern Irishmen.
Kick-off at Hollywoodbets Kings Park is 2pm.
Sharks team – 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (c), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Reniel Hugo, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.
Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Emile van Heerden, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Yaw Penxe.
