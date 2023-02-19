Cape Town - At the ripe age of 36, Springbok and Stormers flanker Deon Fourie seems to be turning back the clock with his excellent performances on the rugby field. Fourie, affectionately known as 'Brannas', has been one of the stand-out performers for the Cape side in a season where they aim to defend their United Rugby Championship (URC) title.

And although he plays with and against players who are sometimes almost 16 years his junior, the Stormers stalwart is the one keeping them on their toes with the way he plays.

Even as stand-in captain of the Stormers with a lot more responsibilities on his shoulders, he always delivers an inspiring performance to spearhead his team to victories. On Saturday against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, he was at the forefront of the Stormers' attack on the home side's breakdown and won vital turnovers to help the team secure a fifth win over their arch-rivals. His longevity in the game saw him make his Bok debut at 35 last year and he's in line to make the squad that will aim to defend their World Cup title later this year.

But before then, he wants to help the Stormers defend their URC title with the team currently in a favourable position to achieve this feat. According to Fourie, he adapted his game over the years to keep up with the demands of rugby. He converted from hooker to flanker which aided his ability to keep playing at the highest level. On Saturday he frustrated the Bulls at the breakdown even when his opponents tried to curb his exploits by keeping a close eye on him.

"To my mind, he's one of the best openside flankers in world rugby when it comes to stealing balls," John Dobson, Stormers coach, said. And despite his age, he still sticks his head into the breakdown to try and win possession for his team despite the ferocity at which rucks are cleared by attacking teams. In Saturday's Man of the Match performance, Fourie said he knew he had to be squeaky clean.

"There were a few question marks in the week about my stealing from the Bulls side so I knew I had to be on the right side of that line.