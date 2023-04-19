Bulls not worried who is or isn’t playing in so-called Leinster ‘B team’

Cape Town - Although they can still finish fifth for a more favourable quarter-final, the Bulls won’t have their calculators in hand, trying to figure out exactly they’ll end up on the United Rugby Champions (URC) log should they win and other results go their way this weekend. Instead, they want to put all their focus on delivering another quality performance against Leinster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 4pm), to build up momentum and give them the best chance heading into the play-offs.

Some might say the Pretoria side will face the B-team of the Irish giants, but the Lions, playing in the curtain-raiser on Saturday, can tell the Bulls just how dangerous Leinster can be, even without some of their stars. The Dublin-based team came up with a spirited comeback to pip the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend and the Bulls will want to avoid something like that happening to them. Bulls lock Ruan Vermaak said they will first focus on the game to get the victory that they need.

If the home side does fail to win, they will be one of the teams who are in danger of heading to Dublin for a quarter-final with Leinster where the home side will definitely include their top players who are currently preparing for their Champions Cup semi-final. “We won’t worry too much about who is playing and who is not,” Vermaak said about the so-called Leinster B-team. “For us, we are playing against Leinster and we’re treating it as such. We are preparing as if we will be facing the best team in the competition. They have a good team and it doesn’t matter who they are bringing. We will focus on the game, to get the result.”

The Bulls beat Leinster in last year’s semi-final in Dublin and Vermaak hopes that loss is still something that dwells in the back of the minds of the visiting players. But, they are on a 16-match unbeaten streak and will be looking to maintain it going into the playoffs by beating the Bulls for the first time in Pretoria. “I would like to think that loss is still in the back of their heads, but they are also a very professional side so I don’t think they want to get too much emotion involved in this game.

“But I won’t be surprised if it still is and they want to get the win over us here at Loftus. “Coach Jake (White, the Bulls coach) spoke about us striking form and playing our best rugby when we get to the play-offs. I think the last two weeks were great to get good wins and build up that momentum. “I believe it will be enough to take us into this weekend. Hopefully we can build from there to do the same over hopefully the next four matches that are ahead.