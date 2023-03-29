Cup-tied Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden not available for Harlequins clash

Cape Town — Lock Ruben van Heerden is not eligible for the Stormers for Saturday's European Champions Cup match against Harlequins in Cape Town. He is Cup-tied as he played for English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs, his former club, in the group stages of the competition meaning he can not feature for the Stormers in their European Champions Cup chase.

Van Heerden has been excellent for the Cape side since joining on a short-term contract and even though he won't be running out, the Stormers have enough depth to fill his boots. The versatile Ernst van Rhyn is set to slot into the lock position after making his return from injury recently.

Stormers coach John Dobson coach, feels Van Rhyn will slot in seamlessly as he's a similar type of player to Van Heerden. "Ruben's absence won't be a loss for us. We have prepared for it," Dobson said on Wednesday. "We knew about it since we signed him. He initially came here on a short-term contract but he was always Cup-tied because he played for Exeter against the Bulls and Castres.

"We've signed him long-term now, which is brilliant, but we knew he could not play Heineken Cup games. "He has been playing exceptionally but Ernst van Rhyn is probably one of our most underrated players. They are very similar. ALSO READ: ‘I’m glad I didn’t mess it up,’ says Francke Horn after barnstorming run for possible URC try of the season

"And with Gary Porter coming in on the bench, if he does because the team needs to be announced on Friday, it does take a bit of pressure off playing Marin Orie deep into the game." Apart from Van Heerden's absence, the Stormers will be able to field a full-strength team based on the players available. Springbok prop Frans Malherbe recovered from the shoulder knock he took against Leinster this past Friday, while outside Ruhan Nel made his return to training after his baby was born this week.