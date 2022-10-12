Eben Etzebeth and Vincent Tshituka set to make Sharks debuts

Johannesburg - The Sharks returned home on Monday with heads held high after a successful United Rugby Championship tour, but that doesn’t mean they are going to scorn a wealth of world-class reinforcements who are fit and raring to go against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. It is an afternoon kickoff at Kings Park (4pm) and a bumper turnout is expected to witness the Sharks debut of one of the biggest stars in the game, Eben Etzebeth, while many are also interested to see how rising star Vincent Tshituka goes in his debut for his new team.

The latter was one of the top South African performers in the URC last season, winning a series of man-of-the-match awards in Lions colours, and he became the centre of a tug-of-war between the Sharks and Lions before he eventually relocated to Durban, albeit with a shoulder injury which forced his absence from the Sharks’ first three games. However, Tshituka joined the tour squad in Dublin last week to get up to speed ahead of his debut this week in Durban.

The Sharks’ loose forwards were in good form overseas. The No 8s — Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Phespi Buthelezi — excelled and the two-prong fetcher experiment of playing James Venter and Dylan Richardson was a resounding success. The latter also did much of the job of a blindside flank and it is this role that Tshituka is likely to occupy on Saturday, although he knows that he has to shine if he is to entrench himself.

“I am well aware of the class of the loose forwards at the Sharks,” Tshituka said. “This is what is going to help me take my game to the next level because I want to be in an environment where I feel I have to constantly produce my best week in and week out. I have always tried to do that, but this will give me extra motivation.” Tshituka has played blindside flank, No 8 and even lock for the Lions but he is clear about his favourite position. “I can play different roles, but No 7 is my position of choice simply because it is where you are most involved in the game and that is my thing — my work ethic is my X factor,” he said. “I want to contribute and at No 7 you are slap bang in the middle of defence, and then on attack, you are always asked to carry and create momentum.

“Can I steal ball? Yes, I have done my fair share. I feel I am versatile but I want to be in the centre of it all, so No 7 is the perfect position for me.” Tshituka and Etzebeth will be joined in a blockbusting pack by Springboks Siya Kolisi, Bongi Monambi and Ox Nche, all of whom are back from Rugby Championship duty. The backline will welcome back Bok Makazole Mapimpi but, unfortunately, it is almost certain that former Bok Rohan Janse van Rensburg will miss this game.