James Venter to lead Sharks side – missing most of its Springboks – against Cardiff

Durban – Flanker James Venter will lead a Sharks team missing 10 internationals in Sunday’s United Rugby Championship game against Cardiff at Hollywoodbets Kings Park. It is still a strong Sharks team, despite so many of their front-line men involved with the Springboks at Twickenham, but it is going to be a tough outing against the best of the four Welsh teams.

Cardiff comes to Durban off a 25-17 home loss to the in-form Edinburgh, while the Sharks lost to the Bulls in their last outing, also with an under-strength team, and their depth will be tested once more on Sunday. Two log points separate the sides, but Cardiff have played two extra games and a non-negotiable home win for the Sharks will do their title chase the world of good. ALSO READ: Can the Springbok ‘bomb’ squad land the knockout blow against England?

The changes for the Sharks for this match see Dian Bleuler and Carlü Sadie replacing Ntuthuko Mchunu and Thomas du Toit respectively in the front row.

Following his fine efforts off the bench, Justin Basson gets a start in the second row alongside Gerbrandt Grobler, with Hyron Andrews shifting to the bench. In the back row, Venter takes over from Dylan Richardson, while Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Phepsi Buthelezi, both fresh off their SA ’A’ commitments, swap jerseys. In the backline, Werner Kok shifts to the left wing in place of Thaakir Abrahams, with the Blitzbok star’s position on the right wing occupied by Marnus Potgieter.

Time away from the game could solve the Sharks’ problems … they hope Rohan Janse van Rensburg is back from suspension and he forms a powerful midfield partnership with the vastly experienced Francois Venter, who has also been given the vice-captaincy for this match. The final change sees Anthony Volmink in for Aphelele Fassi, who suffered an ankle injury in his SA ’A’ appearance against Munster.