Cardiff Rugby flyhalf Tinus de Beer has been talking about his sporting hero when he was growing up. Given that De Beer is South African, the identity of his role model may come as something of a surprise.

“Because of the blond hair, it was probably Jonny Wilkinson,” he reveals. “He was brilliant in the 2003 World Cup. “Blond hair, leftie…I always practised those drop goals in the back yard.”

Early start As for how his own rugby journey began back in Pretoria, the 28-year-old says: “I started playing when I was about six years old. My father was my club coach.

“It was basically you get chucked on the field and just run around with the ball. “I think the first present I got was probably a rugby ball. I just fell in love with the sport from day one.” In terms of his earliest memories of going to games, he says: “It was the Bulls at the start, they were my home team.

“I used to go to Loftus as a kid to watch. I grew up playing in the back fields there, having a braai outside the stadium and watching the rugby. They are lovely memories.” Coming up through the Blue Bulls system, De Beer represented South Africa at Schools and U20s level, going on to have spells with the Griquas and Pumas before moving to Wales last summer. He has loved his time at the Arms Park and particularly likes the way young fans are able to come on the pitch at the end of matches.

“As a kid, you obviously enjoy the game but you can’t wait for the final whistle to go and then it’s your time to get on to the pitch and get some signatures and stuff,” he says. “So it’s special to see that every time we finish our home games, just to have all those kids on the pitch and take pictures with them and do signatures. “It meant the world to me back then, so I just know it means a lot to them.”

Value for money De Beer has really earned his corn since arriving at Cardiff, starting all 19 games for them this season. Remarkably, he has been on the field for all but 82 minutes of the campaign.

“We’ve certainly got our money’s worth out of him,” said coach Matt Sherratt. “He’s been excellent. What you see in terms of his effort out there is a reflection of what he does in the week. “He’s been a great addition to the club on and off the pitch.”

De Beer heads back to his native South Africa this week as Cardiff take on back-to-back United Rugby games against the Lions and Sharks. “I think he will be looking forward to that,” said Sherratt. “He’s probably got a bit of a point to prove out there. He never quite crept into one of the Super Rugby teams.”