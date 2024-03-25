Lions coach Ivan Rooyen sings praises of Lions players after historic win

Lions coach Ivan Rooyen has heaped praise on his troops following their historic victory over Connacht in their United Rugby Championship match in Galway over the weekend. Not only did the Lions become the first South African team to beat Connacht on their home turf, but they did it with just 14 men on the park for the majority of the clash.

The Lions were dealt a heavy blow as prop Ntlabakanye Asenathi was red carded for a high tackle in the lead-up to a Connacht try just after the quarter hour mark with scores locked at 7-7. That moment seemed to only fire up a doggedly determined Lions outfit as they continued to keep the scoreboard ticking as they ultimately ran out 38-14 victors.

‘Guys having a crack in the 80th was awesome’ “To see the fight, the work-rate and effort, and even guys having a crack in the 80th minute, was awesome to see,” Van Rooyen said. “When we went down to 14 men, I thought if we had to take a forward or back off. With Connacht’s attacking style, we just thought maybe they’d get too big of an advantage there.

“So, we had to make a decision, and Manu (Emmanuel Tshituka) was the guy to miss out.” The Lions were the first to cross the whitewash, and despite the hosts striking back shortly after Van Rooyen felt his side had the better of their much-fancied opponents. “But I felt from the beginning, we were in it with a little bit of momentum, and the message to the guys was just to keep on going.