Lucky number seven as Lions ring changes for Sharks clash

Johannesburg - Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has brought in Gianni Lombard at flyhalf for injured Jordan Hendrikse in one of seven changes to his team for their United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (3pm). While Van Rooyen has been forced to make three changes to his back division, his pack is boosted by the return of powerful loose forwards Ruan Venter and Jaco Kriel.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the midfield, Manuel Rass comes in for the crocked Henco van Wyk while Rabz Maxwane gets a start on the right wing in place of Stean Pienaar. Lombard will be partnered by Morne van den Berg, who has replaced Andre Warner.

Venter and Kriel replace Emile van Heerden and Sibusiso Sangweni respectively, while Ruben Schoeman comes in for Darrien Landsberg. ALSO READ: Can Stormers’ scrum stand up to Bulls?

Story continues below Advertisement

Van Rooyen said: “Our aim is to be more dynamic on the attack as well as with our kicking game. If you look at the top teams in this competition, their point of difference is their attacking-kicking game as well as their defensive kicking game. It’s been a work-on for us on tour because of the conditions and circumstances, but especially back here at home where we’ve worked hard on the aspects I’ve mentioned. “In terms of energy and excitement, the guys have trained well over the past two weeks and are raring to go at home after being away for six weeks. There’s a real excitement for this weekend.” ALSO READ: ‘Loftus vibe’ can assist Bulls evade the Stormers tide

Story continues below Advertisement