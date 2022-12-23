Cape Town – Siya Kolisi grabbed the bonus-point try as the Sharks overwhelmed the Lions at times with their physicality to lay the foundation for a comfortable 37-10 United Rugby Championship victory at Kings Park on Saturday. The Durbanites made heavy weather of securing the bonus point, wasting a number of opportunities in the second half.

But Springbok captain Kolisi – who received a loud cheer when replacing Jeandre Labuschagne in the 54th minute – was on hand to catch the scoring pass from the ever-present Sikhumbuzo Notshe to dot down in the right-hand corner in the 75th minute. It was a deserved fourth five-pointer for Neil Powell’s team, as they played with greater conviction from the start, but only had a 12-7 halftime lead to show for their efforts. Bok wing Makazole Mapimpi had the ball dislodged by Lions speedster Edwill van der Merwe as he crossed the tryline in the sixth minute, but shortly afterwards, the Sharks No 11 rounded off a superb charge by centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg to open the scoring.

That step though 🤤



Grant Williams with a lovely finish for the Sharks. @Vodacom #URC | #SHAvLIO pic.twitter.com/fahEv1AXNm — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) December 23, 2022 The likes of Thomas du Toit, Carlu Sadie, Gerbrandt Grobler and Labuschagne took the fight to the Lions pack with powerful carries and big hits in defence, while the Johannesburg forwards battled to impose themselves on the game.

Sharks fullback Boeta Chamberlain benefited from a series of pick-and-go carries from the big men upfront to claim the second try in the 16th minute, and it looked like it was going to be a long afternoon for the Gauteng side. But the visitors hit back from the resultant kickoff, with Labuschagne dropping the ball as he went back, and it was Van der Merwe who hacked ahead to score. Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch also played flatter on attack than he normally does, and it helped the home side to draw in the Lions defence and create space for the likes of Janse van Rensburg, Lukhanyo Am and Mapimpi to strike out wide.

But a couple of missed lineouts and knock-ons halted their momentum, and they had to be satisfied with a five-point halftime advantage. Bosch and Jordan Hendrikse exchanged penalties after the break, but when the Lions No 10 missed an attempt at the posts in the 53rd minute, the Sharks managed to stretch their lead when Andries Coetzee’s kick was charged-down by Chamberlain, and Janse van Rensburg put the speedy Grant Williams away for the five-pointer. The Sharks thought they had sewn up the bonus point when replacement hooker Kerron van Vuuren went over from a lineout drive in the 72nd minute, but it was ruled out for obstruction by referee Aimee Barrett-Theron.

B.E.A utiful execution from the @SharksRugby 🤩 @Vodacom #URC | #SHAvLIO pic.twitter.com/uYsQGfV0hW — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) December 23, 2022 But a few minutes later, Kolisi ran in his try, and then Man-of-the-Match Mapimpi was alert to kick a loose Lions pass ahead, and he controlled the situation to register his second touchdown.

Powell will be delighted with the outcome after resting some big-name Springboks such as Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi, as well as keeping Kolisi on the bench. Now they will go into next Saturday’s showdown with the Bulls in Durban with tremendous confidence. Points-Scorers