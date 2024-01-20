Manie Libbok notches up 50 as Stormers draw swords with Stade Francais

Springbok ace Manie Libbok will run out for his 50th Stormers match in Saturday’s all-important Champions Cup match against Stade Francais in Paris. The Rugby World Cup winner, a star for the Cape side since he joined in 2021, will again be tasked with leading the attack and tactical game plan in a match (kick-off 9.30 pm) that could secure them the second spot in Pool 4 and a home knock-out game.

Head coach John Dobson shuffled his backline for the clash and selected an all-new back-three as Springbok Damian Willemse shifted to inside centre and Dan du Plessis moved into the number 13 jersey. Warrick Gelant, who had a season of experience in French club rugby, is restored at fullback, with recovered speedsters Angelo Davids and Ben Loader selected on the wing.

Enforcers assemble Dobson also brought in some more bulk among the forwards as hooker Joseph Dweba, enforcer loose forward Willie Engelbrecht and the exciting eighth man Keke Moraba joined the starting pack. “We are [planning] to play the next game in Cape Town, so that requires us to get five points,” Dobson said on Friday.

“That is everything for us. Anything short of that, scraping through the Group of Death is great, but I think we are playing for something quite special if we can host (a play-off). Playing a home knock-out in Cape Town will not only be financially good but also more importantly for the morale of the team and our supporters. So the five points are the only thing we are worrying about.” Dobson praised the influence of Libbok and the fact that he is bringing up his 50th in such a short time with the side. He’s arguably the most influential player of the Stormers over the past two and a half seasons and has led the team’s attack with success. “He [does] a fantastic job. The way he has grown... over the last year as part of the leadership, and coming back from the Springboks. He has been fantastic.

“We are so privileged to have him at this franchise for the next two years. We are pleased and proud of what he has achieved, looking at his journey and where he has come from. It’s more down to his hard work than anything else. I am happy for him.” This game also provides the Stormers the opportunity to change their fortunes overseas. They haven’t won a match in Europe this season, losing all four in the United Rugby Championship, and in the Champions Cup against Leicester Tigers in England. Stade Francais have selected a strong team for the clash, even though they have a tough French Top14 club match next weekend against Bordeaux.

Time to step up Dobson said they would face tough opposition in challenging conditions.

“So we will have to step up and show that we can perform away from home to challenge for a place in the knock-out phase of the competition. “Results have been poor overseas. Even our tour (in the URC) was poor. We learned a lot about our process and understanding the kicking game. We are growing on that and understanding conditions more. “We are heading in the right direction.”