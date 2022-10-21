New age dawns with Lions showing faith in Jordan Hendrikse

Johannesburg - Jordan Hendrikse has been touted as a future Springbok No 10, so many rugby lovers will be pleased to see the 20-year-old's return to the starting berth this weekend against Glasgow Warriors. Hendrikse started the United Rugby Championship (URC) season as the run-on flyhalf for the Lions against the Bulls, but has since then watched the action mostly from the bench. He enjoyed a bit more time on the field last week against Ulster, coming on with 30 minutes on the clock, helping to reinvigorate a fatigued unit.

During that period, he beat five defenders and wracked up a try assist, as the Lions fought back valiantly - but in vain - to overturn Ulster's 18 point lead. With that in mind, Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen has decided to give the young man another crack at it from the first whistle for Saturday's game at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 4pm). The player he replaces, Gianni Lombard – who has so far been excellent for the Joburgers – drops down to the bench in what surely is more to do with rotational policy, than due to any indiscretions on his part.

Nonetheless, many will agree that Hendrikse is a fine talent, one with a long future ahead of him, but that he just lacks the final, crucial pieces to the greater picture to be considered Test-match ready. It is, therefore, a good move by the Lions management to afford him increased opportunities to further develop his talents. Hendrikse is one of only two changes to a settled Lions side, the other reintroducing PJ Botha at hooker. Jaco Visagie - moved to the bench as cover - has not yet reached the same form of season’s past, while Botha is playing at a far more consistent level in the No 2 jumper.

Meanwhile, arguably the side’s most in-form player, Francke Horn has another opportunity to impress and push for SA ‘A’ selection, alongside the formidable Ruan Venter – who is compiling an impressive hitlist of opposition bumps; and Emmanuale Tshituka, who is slowly growing into his new role with improved performances at every opportunity. The Lions are yet to win a game at home this season after those losses to the Bulls and Ulster, and will hope for an immediate return to winning ways after their narrow loss to the Irish giants. The Joburgers are fifth in the standings on 15 points after five games, winning three and losing two. They are equal on points with the Sharks and two points behind defending champions the Stormers. They are a further six points behind the unbeaten Leinster, who top the pops at the moment.

Elshewhere, the Bulls sit just below the Lions on 14 points. Glasgow, meanwhile, are 12th on 10 points, having suffered three defeats after the same number of games. They are yet to win away from home this season. Lions team: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Joubert, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 PJ Botha, 1 JP Smith. Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Sibusiso Sangweni, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Zander du Plessis.