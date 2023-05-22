Cape Town — Everyone is fit and ready to go for the Stormers' United Rugby Championship (URC) title defence against Munster, including Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie, who has recovered from injuries that saw them miss the semi-final. And they are two vital cogs in the home team's engine who will be looking to halt the advances of Munster on Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm) at the DHL Stadium, who will most likely be spearheaded by captain Peter O'Mahony and the returning Springbok lock RG Snyman.

"Marvin and Deon are both training, they have been training since last week," Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani said about the duo who did not face Connacht in the semis. "They are available for selection." While Snyman is back, the Stormers made it clear that they are not making special plans for him, nor are they singling out any of his teammates.

Snyman, alongside his captain, was a thorn in the side of the home team in their last match at DHL Stadium. They both disrupted line-outs and rolling mauls, while Snyman had some good offloads on attack that put the Stormers under pressure. But all the Stormers will focus on, according to Hlungwani, is implementing their plans on Saturday. "No, we will be keeping tabs on how we want to impose our game on them," was the straightforward answer when he was asked if they are keeping tabs on Snyman in their team meetings.

Hlungwani also touched on the viral video of Joseph Dweba's celebration after Munster's win over Leinster, which meant a home final for the Stormers.

Dweba used some choice words when celebrating and was criticised, especially abroad, but Hlungwani said Dweba will back up his words with his performance. "Joseph is a very bubbly player, he's got a mouth on him. But he is one guy who backs up his words. What was said is not something that was meant to go out in public and stuff like that. So it is not necessarily his fault. It is not something that we had a long chat about. "At the end of the day, we respect Munster. They are coming here with a strong team, we respect them highly."