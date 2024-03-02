Sanele Nohamba and the Lions feast on Shark fin soup at Ellis Park

Sanele Nohamba was at his best as he guided the Lions to a convincing 40-10 United Rugby Championship win over a hapless Sharks outfit at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday. Nohamba proved the Sharks were wrong in allowing him to leave as he played orchestrator for a Lions’ outfit that grew in confidence as the game went on.

Having played much of the season at flyhalf, Nohamba was back on the number 9 jersey, making space for Jordan Hendrikse, who will be joining the Sharks next season. The nippy scrumhalf opened the scoring when he showed the Sharks defence a clean pair of heels to score near the post. That try opened the flood gates for the home team, who would go on to score another two before the break, through JC Pretorius and Francke Horn.

Eduan Keyter was able to score for the visitors, which was all the Lions would give away. After a brief delay to the start of the second half due to torrential rain, the floot gates blew wide open for the home side with the game approaching its end. Edwill van Vuuren, Erich Cronje and Hanru Sirgel all crossed the whitewash to turn the screws against their hapless rivals from Durban.

Point-scorers Lions 40 — Tries: Sanele Nohamba, JC Pretorius, Francke Horn, Edwil van Viiren, Erich Cronje, Hanru Sirgel; Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (x5) Sharks 10 — Tries: Eduan Keyter; Conversion: Siya Masuku; Penalty: Masuku