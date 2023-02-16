Sharks boosted by big guns returning for Lions clash

Johannesburg - The Sharks have been boosted for their visit to the Lions on Saturday by the return from injury of two bundles of energy in the backs and another two in the forwards. After that limp performance against the Stormers in their last United Rugby Championship (URC) match, the return of the irrepressible duo of wing Werner Kok and scrumhalf Grant Williams is just what the doctor ordered and there is more in the pack, with livewire flankers Vincent Tshituka and Dylan Richardson back in business off the bench.

Director of Rugby Neil Powell has selected a six-two split on the bench, an acknowledgement of just how physical he expects this game to be and the confrontation he anticipates from the Lions. In other changes, Dan Jooste replaces Kerron van Vuuren at hooker and Hyron Andrews makes way for Reniel Hugo at lock, in the only changes to the starting pack.

In the backline, Williams returns to action for Cameron Wright while at outside centre Francois Venter takes over from Ben Tapuai, who is the other backline player amongst the replacements. The final change sees Kok replacing Marnus Potgieter on the wing.

ALSO READ: Asenathi Ntlabakanye has the belief to prop up the Lions Sharks starting XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), 7 Henco Venter, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Reniel Hugo, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Ben Tapuai. ALSO READ: Defence coach Norman Laker makes doughnut pact if Stormers give Bulls a ‘bagel’

