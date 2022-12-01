Sharks bring out the big guns as they seek redemption after Cardiff humiliation

Durban — A rejuvenated Sharks team that has Curwin Bosch at flyhalf, Bongi Mbonambi at hooker, and Vincent Tshituka at lock will host Ospreys at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Friday (7.10pm kickoff). The team will be captained by Phepsi Buthelezi, who will pack down at the back of the scrum.

🔗: https://t.co/ThexrzotQh#FearTheFin Vodacom #URC #SHAvOSP pic.twitter.com/nvIIRexdkg — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 1, 2022 As expected, the match 23 that was humiliated last week against Cardiff has been revamped and a host of Springboks have been rushed back from their November tour. However, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi have been given a deserved rest because of the heavy workload they carried on tour. At the same time, Thomas du Toit is suspended for three matches after being red-carded against England. Bosch is back from a broken arm and displaces Boeta Chamberlain who has moved to fullback for Anthony Volmink.

Jaden Hendrikse will partner Bosch and Makazole Mapimpi slots in on the left wing. In an interesting change at No 12, Ben Tapua is promoted at the expense of former Bok Rohan Janse van Rensburg. In an eyebrow-raising selection in the second row, Tshituka has moved from flank to take over from Justin Basson. It is doubtful Tshituka envisaged playing lock when he moved to Durban from the Lions, but there it is ...

Mbonambi spearheads a powerful front row that includes fellow Bok Ox Nche and the immensely strong Carlu Sadie. Sharks: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 Vincent Tshituka, 4 Gerbrant Grobler, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 James Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Nevaldo Fleurs, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg

