Sharks must evolve defensive DNA, says Jaden Hendrikse

Johannesburg - Jaden Hendrikse will return to the Sharks this weekend older, wiser, his game enriched by the precious commodity of Test-match experience and emboldened by his pre-eminence as arguably the best scrumhalf in South Africa. The Springbok No 9 will make his first appearance in the United Rugby Championship this season – against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday at Kings Park – after impressive, recent displays in the green and gold.

Hendrikse and Bok teammates Siya Kolisi, Sharks debutant Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mobonambi and Ox Nche – along with new signing Vincent Tshituka – are all expected to be selected in a powerful matchday 23 tomorrow to face the Scottish team a day later, after some invaluable R&R this past month. As such, it will be a priority that they integrate into the team’s game plan without major disruptions, and Hendrikse yesterday revealed that they have focused on doing so this past week. “We want to play how the Sharks play – with the Sharks DNA,” Hendrikse said. “We want to have a big influence on the team, but also fit into the team as smoothly as possible …

“The Sharks DNA is based on transitions, we counter-attack off transition, we score a lot of tries and we defend well. We have good set-pieces.” The Sharks returned from their European tour with a recent loss to Leinster, shipping eight tries in a 54-34 loss. That team was mostly devoid of Boks, but still accounted for themselves with victories over the Dragons and Zebre. Those victories weren’t perfect, and at times the Sharks were laboured in their execution. Ahead of the Glasgow clash, Hendrikse revealed what the team has looked to fix and mend, to finally execute a full 80 minutes of rugby.

“The main focus this week, when they (the touring team) came back, has been around defence,” he said. "We need to get our spacing and alignment right, and also make our first-time tackles. When it comes to attack, we need to be ruthless when we come inside their 22. Focused 🎯#FearTheFin pic.twitter.com/3rme8RssPs — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) October 11, 2022 "We need to narrow down onto the shorter moments in our games.

“Our discipline also let us down in the second half (against Leinster) a bit. Also, our kicking game needs to be more accurate – it is a big part of our game. If we can get that right we will have a complete game.” Glasgow, meanwhile, will be full of confidence after a well-rounded victory at home over the travelling Bulls this past weekend. Franco Smith’s team, however, have been inconsistent so far this season, winning two of their four matches. Both those defeats were on the road.

Nonetheless, Hendrikse believes they will present a rigorous encounter. “What we saw from what Glasgow did, is that they matched the Bulls physically,” said Hendrikse. “They disrupted the Bulls lineouts, while attacking the Bulls’ breakdown. Our main focus has been on ourselves, fixing what we can after what happened over the weekend ... then pitching up on Saturday and playing the Sharks way.