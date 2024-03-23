Sharks produce stirring performance to upset Ulster in URC cracker in Durban

The Sharks produced a stirring performance to beat a powerful Ulster side 22-12 In their United Rugby Championship clash at King’s Park in Durban on Saturday. It was just the second win in the competition for the Sharks, as they upset the form books to ensure a move off the bottom of the table with other games still to come on the day.

The Sharks rise to 15 points, while Ulster remained on 34 points. Ulster opened the scoring in the 19th minute after a foray into the Sharks 22, as flank Harry Sheridan dived over next to the uprights. Flyhalf John Cooney added the extra two for a 7-0 lead.

Fassi moment of brilliance The Sharks responded in the 28th minute with a chip ahead by Aphelele Fassi just short of the Ulster tryline, before Phepsi Buthelezi gathered and barged over from close range. Siya Masuku slotted the conversion to level the scores. A powerful passage of play resulted in the second try for the Sharks in the 46th minute, as the hosts whipped the ball out wide, Makazole Mapimpi kicked the ball ahead through the Ulster defence as Eduan Keyter had the pace to dive over for the try before it rocketed over the dead ball line. Masuku from a tight angle was successful once again in adding the extra two to make it 14-7.