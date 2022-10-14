Sharks to unleash Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Tshituka in URC clash against Warriors

Durban — Sharks coach Sean Everitt is not beating about the bush regarding Springbok colossus Eben Etzebeth, describing him as “the best lock in the world”, and no doubt the big fellow wants to live up to that billing when he makes his debut at Hollywoodbets Kings Park tomorrow afternoon against the Glasgow Warriors (4.05pm). Etzebeth is at last in Sharks colours after departing Toulon last year, but apart from Jaden Hendrikse at scrumhalf a host of other Boks will play off the bench as Everitt keeps a semblance of continuity from the team that played well overseas.

"We feel we can improve our lineouts and Eben will bring a lot in that area, as well as with his ball-carrying ability."

Hendrikse is the other Bok that slots straight in and that is because Grant Williams suffered an injury last week against Leinster. “We’ve been away for three weeks and the Springboks had a week off and then returned to training last week,” Everitt explained. “We used last week as an integration week for them. They haven’t really had an opportunity to train with the rest of the team, until Thursday, funnily enough. “Cohesion is important and making too many changes at once can disrupt things a bit. Playing some of the Springboks off the bench is part of our plan. At the same time, it rewards some of the players who did well on tour.

“A good start is crucial against Glasgow and cohesion plays a big role in that.” The Sharks have the best of both worlds because they will start the game with the team that impressed overseas and in the second half they will bring on a bomb squad of note — the likes of Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Carlu Sadie and Siya Kolisi in the forwards, plus Bok wing Makazole Mapimpi. “We are blessed with an abundance of quality in our front row,” Everitt said. “To be able to call on the likes of Ox, Bongi and Carlu certainly helps our cause. Having leaders in Siya and Makazole also makes for a very strong matchday-23.”

Alongside Etzebeth will also be another debutant in flank Vincent Tshituka, with Phepsi Buthelezi returning at No 8 for Sikhumbuzo Notshe. In an unenforced change, Anthony Volmink comes in for Thaakir Abrahams on the left wing and Marnus Potgieter replaces (suspended) Rohan Janse van Rensburg at centre. “Rohan has done really well since he has been at the Sharks. It has almost rejuvenated his career,” Everitt said. “At the same time, I am excited for Marnus,” said Everitt. “He gets an opportunity to start in the number 13 jersey, which is his preferred position.”

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Dylan RIchardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit (capt), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Subs: 16 Bongo Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Siya Kolisi, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Makazole Mapimpi. @MikeGreenaway67