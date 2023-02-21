Sharks want to build momentum for United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster

Durban — Rohan Janse van Rensburg says the Sharks have “to take responsibility” and ensure they perform week-in and week-out, whether or not they have their Springboks. The centre said the Sharks have to mentally pitch up for Ulster in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash at Hollywoodbets Kings Park and deliver the goods.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The most important thing is that we get the mental side of the game right against Ulster,” Janse van Rensburg said. “This is a massive game for us after having found some rhythm last week against the Lions. “We must build momentum now as a team and grow our confidence, because all of the guys currently in the squad are good enough to play at this level.”

Janse van Rensburg is alluding to the fact that the Sharks have been excellent when they are at full strength, but go missing when they are not, with the second-string players seemingly unable to step up. But Janse van Rensburg says this is nonsense. “We can’t talk about the players that are missing. This team must develop, and we have quality players wanting to perform and we must all be accountable,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The players we have are good enough, and we must take responsibility for every game. “After the Stormers game (the heavy 46-19 defeat in Durban), we did a lot of thinking about what we stand for, and that is an exciting brand of the Sharks going forward.” Last year, Janse van Rensburg returned to South Africa to join the Sharks after five years at Sale in the English Premiership, and he has added better distribution skills to his hard running.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A big thing I learned over there is how to play the conditions, because you are dealing with the wet, snow and even very hot weather,” Janse van Rensburg said. “And funnily enough in Durban, we play in humidity, which is the same thing as the rain of England in terms of a slippery ball, so I feel at home when it comes to the game management required.” Ulster will be without a few players who are on international duty in the Six Nations, but Janse van Rensburg says this will make little difference.

“This is Ulster. They are like Leinster – super well-drilled – and with these teams, your margin for error is way less,” he said. “But we have them here on our home turf and we have to use that advantage. “Every point matters on Saturday. Every log point is crucial and every week is huge for us as we try and climb the ladder towards the top five.”