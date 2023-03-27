Sharks wing and former Baby Bok Thaakir Abrahams to join French club Lyon

Lyon — The Sharks' former South Africa under-20s winger Thaakir Abrahams will join Lyon on a two-year deal next season, the French club said on Monday.
The 24-year-old, who can also feature at full-back, has scored five times in all competitions this term and played for the Baby Boks at the 2019 World Championships.
ALSO READ: Springboks-laden Sharks toothless in humiliating URC loss to Scarlets
Abrahams, who has been compared to Cheslin Kolbe due to his quick feet, will line up outside Fiji centre Semi Radradra at Stade de Gerland with the midfielder arriving from Bristol after this year's Rugby World Cup.
AFP