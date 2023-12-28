Should Stormers start Warrick Gelant in crunch Sharks derby?

The Christmas gifts keep rolling in for the Stormers ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Sharks this weekend. Several players have returned from injury and will be in contention for the crucial match against a highly likely Springbok-laden Durban side to end the year’s rugby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (7pm kick-off).

Centre Dan du Plessis, who was a notable absentee since early in the season, is fit and ready to fire, while Springbok returnee Warrick Gelant missed the Stormers’ North-South against the Bulls derby due to injury. Du Plessis and Gelant, along with scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies – who had a dead leg – will all be available to take on John Plumtree’s Sharks. World Cup-winning fullback Damian Willemse filled in at inside centre since his return, and he produced an outstanding display in the 26-20 win over the Bulls that will make it hard to shift him back to the midfield as Du Plessis returns.

But Gelant also needs game time with the regular starters to get back in tune with them – like it was during the first URC season when he, alongside Libbok and Willemse, spearheaded the Stormers’ attack on their way to the title. Gelant’s return may open the door for coach John Dobson to give Willemse a rest this week to accommodate the return of the two other star players.

Wing Angelo Davids could also return after he started training with the side after recovering from an injury. Utility backs Clayton Blommetjies and Jean-Luc du Plessis picked up injuries against the Bulls. Du Plessis has a recurring groin niggle, and it’s unlikely he will be risked this week.

Blommetjies injured his lower leg and will have a longer layoff. Another utility back, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, is set to return in January. Star No 8 Evan Roos has a broken jaw and will be out for up to eight weeks, but his loss has not been felt as badly after Hacjivah Dayimani pulled off a Player-of-the-Match performance against the Bulls with a physical and running game. Dobson will be happy with the selection headaches, especially in the backs, ahead of the Sharks encounter.

Before the last few games, he had to mix and match in the midfield, at flyhalf and wing, but there should be good continuity they can take into the final game of 2023. After the duel with the Sharks, the Stormers will enjoy an extended break and only return to action around the middle of January in the Champions Cup. That will give someone like captain Salmaan Moerat the perfect opportunity to make his return as well, after picking up an early-season knee injury.

“There’s a nice and healthy competition we have at the moment,” defence coach Norman Laker said yesterday about the squad depth. “Guys in those positions are doing very well, and then we have guys coming back from injury. “We started our tour with four losses, and the Sharks had the same.