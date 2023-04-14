Stormers ring the changes for Munster mission

Cape Town - The Stormers will be looking to make it 20 wins in a row at DHL Stadium when they face Munster in the second-last round-robin match of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season. They've won 19 on the trot in the Mother City, while three other matches were won in Stellenbosch and Gqeberha respectively.

So, the side will be looking to make it 23 consecutive home wins when the match kicks off at 18:15 on Saturday. John Dobson, Stormers coach, made four changes to the side that lost to Exeter in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Ruben van Heerden makes a welcome return at lock and will be looking to make an immediate impact as he was unavailable to play in the Champions Cup. Hacjivah Dayimani and Willie Engelbrecht, who have been promoted from the replacements bench, will form a loose trio with Ben-Jason Dixon. In a sole change to the backline, scrumhalf Paul de Wet gets a start in place of Springbok Herschel Jantjies.

Eighth man Evan Roos will make his return from injury from the replacements bench where Dobson opted to include six forwards to navigate Munster's strong pack and only two backline players. "This is a great opportunity for us to build some momentum as we head towards the playoffs," Dobson said. "We have had some incredible support at home this season and we know that it will be another special atmosphere on Saturday and with Western Province playing first, it promises to be another memorable double-header.”

The Stormers will be out to turn their fortunes around after the disappointing display against the Chiefs at Sandy Park. A win over Munster will put them in a favourable position to clinch second place on the URC log for a home semi-final should they beat their opponents in the quarters. A step-up is required at the breakdown area with flanker Deon Fourie out injured, while the Cape side's attack could also not get going over in England. They play an attractive brand of rugby, especially at home. But if things don't go their way, it can be a long day at the office.

Munster is a team that can put the Stormers under pressure from the get-go, just like Exeter did, and if this happens, the home side will have to find a way to navigate this as soon as possible. Stormers: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13. Ruhan Nel, 12. Dan du Plessis, 11. Seabelo Senatla, 10. Manie Libbok, 9. Paul de Wet, 8. Hacjivah Dayimani, 7. Ben-Jason Dixon, 6. Willie Engelbrecht, 5. Marvin Orie, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Joseph Dweba, 1. Steven Kitshoff (captain). Replacements: 16. JJ Kotze, 17. Ali Vermaak, 18. Neethling Fouche, 19. Ernst van Rhyn, 20. Marcel Theunissen, 21. Evan Roos, 22. Herschel Jantjies, 23. Clayton Blommetjies.