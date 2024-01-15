Stormers show proof of life in Champions Cup group of death

The Stormers are almost certain of a place in the play-offs of the European Champions Cup after their bonus point win over Sale Sharks on Saturday, but now they have to go finish the job in Paris this weekend. In their final competitive match until the middle of next month, they must beat Stade Francais to be able to finish in the top two of the ‘group of death' in the tournament.

Despite not being at their best, the Stormers still produced a good display of their trademark running rugby to score four tries in the 31-24 victory over Sale. Winger Leolin Zas scored a brace, the second one in the second half, after some brilliant interplay between him and No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani that saw them run from their half, passing the ball to each other and Zas eventually going over the tryline untouched.

Dayimani powers through the tackles Player of the match Dayimani also scored a good five-pointer to open his team's account, and he powered through some tackles, sprinted for the try line, and saved a sure try with his workmanlike performance over the 80 minutes. If only some of his teammates followed his example, but in certain areas of their game their skills and decision-making let them down.

Stormers coach John Dobson was pleased after his side bagged the full complement of five points, but he knows there are areas they can still improve on significantly. “What delighted me most was seeing the Stormers of the last two years and how we play and look for space with the ball in hand,” Dobson said. “But the entries we make into the 22m area and not capitalising, it's a frustration at the moment. Not finishing tries. But our general attack was frustrated at the breakdown.”

The breakdown was an area where Sale hit the home side hard. They followed in the footsteps of La Rochelle, the Bulls and the Sharks, who also targeted the Cape side at the tackle area in their previous three matches. Dobson coaches his players at the breakdown, and he will have to find a way to counter what is thrown at his team in this specific area. His team thrives off quick, clean ball possession, and their attack struggles to get going if that doesn't happen.

Baffling Stormers’ decisions Sale put up a good fight, but the Stormers also shot themselves in the foot at times with baffling decisions, especially under pressure.

Like the half-pass Zas made on his try line that allowed the visitors to score their bonus-point try – one they needed to stay alive in the tournament. “We wanted 5-0 from this game. If we had gotten that, we probably would've been through. “But the odds are still very much in our favour (to reach the play-offs). We are going to do a good job in Paris,” Dobson said.