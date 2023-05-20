Stormers youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffers suspected hand fracture, doubtful for URC final

Cape Town - The Stormers lost another outside back ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC) final against Munster next Saturday. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (21) suffered a suspected hand fracture and should the worst be confirmed, he will be out of the final at the DHL Stadium (kickoff 6:30 PM).

John Dobson, WP and Stormers coach, said on Friday after their Currie Cup win over defending champions, the Pumas, that it does not look good for the youngster. Province managed to defend their lines at Athlone Stadium, winning 22-14, but they lost Feinberg-Mngomezulu who looked sharp in the game.

"It doesn't look very good, his hand, he has gone for x-rays," Dobson said after their win over the Pumas. "It might be a fracture. He was probably going to be involved next week (in the final against Munster), and it's a bit of a blow. He needed to play, we're not beating ourselves up.

"He did not play much last weekend (in the semis against Connacht), it was like six or seven minutes I think. And we needed him playing (on Friday). "Where that leaves us, in terms of replacements, it could be JL (Jean-Luc du Plessis) or Blomme (Clayton Blommetjies). I feel like Old Mother Hubbard.” Whether Dobson picks Blommetjies or Du Plessis will most probably depend on the way the coach splits up the Stormers' bench. Both could even feature if he goes with the traditional five-three split, allowing for three backline players.

But if the coach selects a six-two split, it will mean that one of the two - probably the more versatile player, will be selected. Feinberg-Mngomezulu covers three positions - 10, 12, and 15 - with Du Plessis able to cover flyhalf and inside centre, and Blommetjies fullback and wing.