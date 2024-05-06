Sharks coach John Plumtree says flyhalf Siya Masuku has a high ceiling following his Man-of-the-Match performance against Clermont in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final. The 27-year-old Masuku scored 22 points with the boot at the Twickenham Stoop, which included the vital conversion from the touchline close to the end that gave the Sharks a vital one-point lead which they managed to defend.

Masuku joined the Sharks from the Cheetahs, and has delivered some impressive performances in their last few matches, not least on Saturday in London when he produced a flawless performance off the kicking tee. If you were wondering how tough that Hollywoodbets Sharks win over Clermont was, just listen to Siya Masuku's interview 😅 pic.twitter.com/fDiKUlebpX — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) May 6, 2024

“Siya is a lovely story. He’s played well on the big stage now. I’m just really happy for him,” said Plumtree. “He’s a very humble character. He feels very honoured to be playing in the jersey. He’s making the most of his opportunity.” Plumtree says Masuku has only scratched the surface of his potential, and sees a lot of room for improvement technically to go with his fantastic temperament.

“It’s great and he’s still going to get better, the skill set will improve. His passing game needs to improve and improve as an athlete,” Plumtree said.