Monday, May 6, 2024

The best is yet to come for Sharks star Siya Masuku, says John Plumtree

Sharks coach John Plumtree laughs during a press conference.

Sharks coach John Plumtree is pleased with Siya Masuku’s performances. Picture: Marty Melville / AFP

Published 5h ago

Sharks coach John Plumtree says flyhalf Siya Masuku has a high ceiling following his Man-of-the-Match performance against Clermont in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final.

The 27-year-old Masuku scored 22 points with the boot at the Twickenham Stoop, which included the vital conversion from the touchline close to the end that gave the Sharks a vital one-point lead which they managed to defend.

Masuku joined the Sharks from the Cheetahs, and has delivered some impressive performances in their last few matches, not least on Saturday in London when he produced a flawless performance off the kicking tee.

“Siya is a lovely story. He’s played well on the big stage now. I’m just really happy for him,” said Plumtree.

“He’s a very humble character. He feels very honoured to be playing in the jersey. He’s making the most of his opportunity.”

Plumtree says Masuku has only scratched the surface of his potential, and sees a lot of room for improvement technically to go with his fantastic temperament.

“It’s great and he’s still going to get better, the skill set will improve. His passing game needs to improve and improve as an athlete,” Plumtree said.

“He is a confident little player and his kicking has been great. When he kicks for touch he doesn’t look for 30 metres, he looks for 40.

“I love his attitude around the game and the players love him. He is riding the crest of the wave at the moment.”

@JohnGoliath82

