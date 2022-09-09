Thomas du Toit to lead Sharks in URC warm-up against Stormers

Johannesburg - Thomas du Toit will captain the Sharks in a friendly against the Stormers taking place in Port Elizabeth on Friday afternoon, in what will be their final warm-up before they travel to Italy to play Zebre in their opening United Rugby Championship fixture on September 23. The Sharks warmed up last week with a high scoring 45-43 win over the Lions in Johannesburg and complete their preparations at Siya Kolisi’s old school, Grey High.

Obviously, Kolisi won’t be there, as will a host of Sharks who are also in Buenos Aries with the Springboks preparing for next week’s Rugby Championship clash with Argentina. The Sharks will be without their 10 Springboks for their opening URC fixtures which take them from Italy to Wales and then to Ireland on successive weekends, with the Dragons in Newport likely to be a step up in intensity from Zebre before the tour climaxes in Dublin against Leinster, arguably the best team in Europe. The Sharks have suffered some injuries in the pre-season and they are a touch thin in the second row after the departure of Ruben van Heerden to Exeter Chiefs and an injury to Le Roux Roets, so they will be pleased to have Gerbrandt Grobler among the substitutes as he makes his way back from a long-term injury.

Starting in in the second row with Reniel Hugo is another former Cheetah in Justin Basson. Vincent Tshituka has arrived in Durban after a tug of war between the Sharks and the Lions. However, he will not be on the tour as he is still overcoming a shoulder injury, while another loose forward, Mpilo Gumede, is also nursing an injury.

Sharks team for Stormers: 15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Werner Kok 13 Ben Tapuia 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg 11 Yaw Penxe 10 Curwin Bosch 9 Grant Williams 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe 7 Dylan Richardson 6 James Venter 5 Reniel Hugo 4 Justin Basson 3 Thomas du Toit (capt) 2 Kerron van Vuuren 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu Replacements: Dan Jooste, Fez Mbatha, Dian Bleuler, Carlu Sadie, Thembelani Bholi, Gerbrandt Grobler, Phepsi Buthelezi, Zee Mkhabela, Boeta Chamberlain, Marnus Potgieter, Thaakir Abrahams.

