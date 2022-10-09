Valiant Sharks go down 54-34 to Leinster in URC

Johannesburg - There was no doubting the effort and indeed the class of the Sharks in Dublin on Saturday night, but they were ultimately outgunned 54-34 by Leinster in an action-packed United Rugby Championship match. The Dubliners were resplendent with Ireland internationals while the Sharks were playing with none of their Boks, and the Irish had to fight for every point.

Indeed, the Sharks return home from Ireland with their heads held high after adding a try-scoring bonus point to the nine points they earned from victories over Zebre and the Dragons on their three-match tour. The home team scored after just three minutes when former Springbok lock Jason Jenkins barged over. Still, the Sharks hit back almost immediately when fullback Aphelele Fassi cut through the defence to score beneath the crossbar, and as a tight first quarter ended, the Sharks won a penalty in front of the sticks for Chamberlain to push over.

Five minutes later, the rugby world had its explanation as to why Fassi was excommunicated from the Springbok squad when he went in too high on the advancing Garry Ringrose, who brushed him off with ease to score at the posts. Fassi’s defence is poor and that is why the Boks are not picking him.

Again the Sharks struck back when a lovely backline move created space for Werner Kok to score a classic winger try in the corner. It was not converted, but it did give the Sharks a 15-14 lead and five minutes before the break, more slick passing from the backs propelled wing Thaakir Abrahams over unmarked. The Irish showed their class when they hit back immediately when Ringrose was put into space after a lengthy build-up, and Sexton’s conversion pushed his team into a 21-20 half-time lead. Both teams scored three tries in the first half, but the difference was that Sexton nailed all three conversions while Chamberlain kicked only one of his.

Leinster continued that momentum into the first half, when centre Robbie Henshaw bashed over from a prolonged period of pressure for a 28-20 lead. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Abrahams nailed his second spectacularly when he nudged a grubber into the in-goal area and beat Ringrose in a chase to the dot-down. This time Chamberlain kicked the conversion and it was a one-point game at 28-27.

Abrahams backed up his try-scoring exploits with a try-saving cover tackle, but outside centre Robbie Henshaw scored as the game hit the three-quarter mark and when left wing Rob Russell scored 15 minutes from time, the Sharks were in trouble at 42-27. It was just about over when Sexton put a kick in behind the defence to gather and score, although Fassi replied with a chip-and-chase try of his own, but it was game set and match when Van Rensburg was red-carded five minutes from time for a high tackle, and Cian Healy then scored the last try of an exciting game of rugby. Scorers