‘We want 15 points from our last three games,’ says Sharks’ Werner Kok

Durban — The Sharks have targeted a maximum of 15 points from their final three United Rugby Championship (URC) matches in a bold attempt to rescue a home semi-final from their campaign as well as ensure they qualify for next season’s Heineken Cup. The Durbanites visit the Scarlets on Saturday and wing Werner Kok says the game is of “massive importance” as the Sharks look to climb the ladder from their current seventh position.

Only the top eight finishers in the URC qualify for the Heineken Cup but as Kok explains, even seventh or eighth may not be good enough because places have to be found for one franchise from each of the five countries participating in the URC. “Our seventh place is in fact last place because there has to be a Welsh, Italian or Scottish team in the quarter-finals, so it is not good enough to finish where we currently are,” Kok said from Wales. “This weekend’s game against the Scarlets is vitally important as we start to build towards the play-offs,” Kok continued. “We want a bonus-point win; in fact, we want 15 points from our last three games and that will also give us a good chance of a home semi-final.”

Of course, the big thing for the Sharks is that their heavy Springbok artillery has returned. With Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche, and Bongi Mbonambi in the vanguard, those 15 points are not an impossibility. “The Boks coming back is always a big boost,” Kok admitted. “It boosts everyone when you have that calibre of player of back. It means a different quality of training — more physicality and precision. “When we got the Boks back last week, the vibe in training went up a level because of the confidence these guys instill.”

Apart from the boost in grunt up front, the potency of the backline ratchets up a level when you have Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Jaden Hendrikse running the show. Also, the URC players that had been bearing the brunt while the Boks were away having been rested since their last game, the loss to the Stormers. “That game in Cape Town showed we have the depth to be competitive without the Boks. We just have to get the quality of our start better.