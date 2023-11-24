Winless Sharks welcome back their Springboks for URC clash against Dragons

The Sharks have called up their Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks as they search for their first win of the United Rugby Championship season. John Plumtree’s team will welcome Dragons to Kings Park in Durban on Saturday having lost their five opening games of the new campaign.

Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi will all play their first game this season, while centre Lukhanyo Am takes over the captaincy after making his return last week. Prop Ox Nche and scrumhalf Grant Williams will play off the bench.

The Sharks will also welcome back Fez Mbatha, who will resume his duties at hooker, taking over the injured Dylan Richardson. "We’ve been celebrating the achievements of the Sharks players returning from the Rugby World Cup with them and they’ve brought a huge amount of energy with them which has been great for us as a collective,“ attack coach Dave Williams said after the team announcement. “Having these players back and the confidence they bring, has been contagious and the rest of the group are all excited for Saturday’s game.”

Plumtree’s men have struggled for form, resulting from the failure to take the opportunities they’ve been presented. “We have a long-term plan, but the immediate focus is around getting excited about finishing opportunities that we’re creating and maximising those rewards,” said Williams. “We’ve spoken as a group around evolving our game and building pressure with the ball and through our transition game. We’re seeking rewards and the focus is on getting those conversions on the back of good rugby.

Sharks team for Saturday: 15: Aphelele Fassi; 14: Werner Kok; 13: Lukhanyo Am (captain); 12: Francois Venter; 11: Makazole Mapimpi; 10: Curwin Bosch; 9: Jaden Hendrikse; 8: Sikhumbuzo Notshe; 7: Phepsi Buthelezi; 6: James Venter; 5: Emile van Heerden; 4: Eben Etzebeth; 3: Coenie Oosthuizen; 2: Fez Mbatha; 1: Ntuthuko Mchunu Replacements: 16: Daniel Jooste; 17: Ox Nche; 18: Hanro Jacobs; 19: Corne’ Rahl; 20: Lappies Labuschagne; 21: Grant Williams; 22: Boeta Chamberlain; 23: Rohan Janse van Rensburg