Willie le Roux and the Stormers can be a match made in heaven

Cape Town - His nickname is ‘Strand Hond’, and he is a Capetonian through-and-through. Yet, Springbok fullback Willie le Roux has never played for the Stormers or Western Province, despite being 33 years old and having represented seven different teams across the world.

So, surely it is now written in the stars that Le Roux must come home for one last hurrah at Cape Town Stadium? The 2019 World Cup winner announced on his social media channels yesterday that he had completed his time at Japanese side Toyota Verblitz. “I’ll forever remember our first night in our new home in Nagoya eating convenience (store) noodles on our laps while we waited for our new furniture to arrive from IKEA, thinking what on earth we had gotten ourselves into,” Le Roux wrote.

“We didn’t know anyone and could barely read the instructions on our noodle box supper. But here we are 4 years on, fully integrated into Japanese life. “Coming off an unbelievable high at the 2019 World Cup and into such a welcoming club like Toyota was the best experience. I’d like to thank the staff and my team mates for an epic 4 years and, to our wonderful fans for always being so supportive. I appreciate the opportunity to have represented such a great team, “Arigato @toyotaverblitz”

So, where to next? The ideal scenario for both the player and the team would be the Stormers. A few weeks ago, Le Roux’s fiancé, Holly Nichol, posted on Instagram along with a video of the couple spending time together: “3 weeks until you’re home… Last year we did 8 months long distance and this year we’ve done a few more… it’s LONG and tough to be so far away from one another, but I am so excited that it’s nearly home time and I’ll have my adventure buddy back for all the cheek pulling, beach walks and trying new food in funny places.” And home is at the Val de Vie estate in Paarl, where they moved into their new abode last year.

Le Roux will turn 34 in August, just before the Boks’ Rugby World Cup campaign kicks off in France on September 10 against Scotland. Having played for Boland, Cheetahs, Griquas, Canon Eagles (Japan), Sharks, Wasps (England) and Toyota Verblitz (Japan), he may just opt to pack up his boots after the World Cup. But a final fling in the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship with the Stormers would be enticing for any player, and the Cape side need a proper No 15 too.

Since Warrick Gelant moved to French club Racing 92 at the end of last season, Clayton Blommetjies and Damian Willemse have operated at fullback, with varying degrees of success. Willemse seems better suited to inside centre and flyhalf, while Blommetjies has mixed the sublime with the ridiculous at times. The calming influence of someone like Le Roux – plus his experience of playing overseas and 82 Bok Test caps – could be just what the Stormers need to be real Champions Cup contenders next season.