WP secure the services of Bok fullback Warrick Gelant

CAPE TOWN – Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant will be turning out in the blue and white of Western Province and the Stormers when rugby eventually returns. The news of Gelant leaving Pretoria for Cape Town was confirmed by both Western Province and the Bulls on Wednesday. In Cape Town, Gelant will join a backline that includes other exciting talents such as Herschel Jantjies, Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla and Sergeal Petersen. The union has recently lost the services of Dillyn Leyds, so the signing of Gelant will be a welcomed one. "Warrick has established himself as one of the most dynamic backline players in South Africa, so we could not be more thrilled to have him on our books going forward,” said Stormers coach John Dobson. "With Dillyn Leyds leaving, we couldn't have asked for anyone better to step into the 15 jersey. I am sure his presence will also have a hugely positive influence on the players around him.

New signing: Springbok fullback @WarrickGelant has signed with Western Province Rugby, adding considerable experience and firepower to the DHL Stormers backline - https://t.co/UF5zS1YZ1G #iamastormer #dhldelivers ✍️🔵⚪️ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 20, 2020

"We are also looking forward to giving Damian Willemse the opportunity to settle at flyhalf going forward, with Warrick providing his trademark strike threat from the back.

"Warrick is a deadly finisher with a wonderful feel for the game and awareness of space, which is just what we need for the talent we already have in the backline to thrive," said Dobson.

Blue Bulls director of rugby Jake White said: “Warrick is an amazing player, and there is no doubt that he will excel wherever he goes. It’s sad to see him go and we would have loved to keep him at Loftus, but we fully understand his decision and wish him all the best with his rugby journey ahead.”

IOL Sport