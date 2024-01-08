Afcon Group A preview: Sebastien Haller leads Ivory Coast’s title charge

Over the next few days, Independent Media will break down each of the six groups at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. On Monday, Matshelane Mamabolo looks at Group A.
IVORY COAST
Nickname: Elephants
Rankings: Africa 8; world 49
Previous appearances: 24
Best finish: Champions 1992, 2015
Coach: Jean-Louis Gasset
Star player: Sebastien Haller
Although he played for France at youth level, Haller opted to represent the Ivory Coast – his mother’s country of birth – at senior level. Since making his debut for the Elephants in 2020, he has gone on to become a key member of the squad.
Nevertheless, he goes to his home nation’s tournament having struggled to replicate last season’s form for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, where he has played second fiddle to Niclas Füllkrug.
He is a striker with pedigree, though, having done well for clubs in France, The Netherlands, England and Germany.
It is hoped that the man who survived testicular cancer will rekindle his form in international colours and help the Ivory Coast to win a third title.
Squad: Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Charles Folly, Badra Ali Sangare
Defenders: Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Ismael Diallo, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evans Ndicka, Wilfried Singo
Midfielders: Jean-Thierry Lazare Amani, Idrissa Doumbia, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean-Michael Seri
Forwards: Simon Adingra, Jonathan Bamba, Jeremie Boga, Oumar Diakite, Max-Alain Gradel, Sebastien Haller, Karim Konate, Christian Kouame, Jean-Philippe Krasso, Nicolas Pepe
GUINEA-BISSAU
Nickname: Wild Dogs
Rankings: Africa 21; world 103
Previous appearances: Three
Best finish: First round
Coach: Baciro Cande
Star player: Mama Balde
The big, dreadlocked right back, who also plays as a winger, has grown in leaps and bounds since
making his national team debut as a replacement for Toni Silva in a friendly defeat to Angola.
He is now an influential member of the “Djurtus” and expectations are that he will be the driving force in Guinea-Bissau’s effort to deliver some surprises in a group they are generally expected to prop up. He was on the scoresheet when they held Burkina Faso 1-1 in a 2026
Fifa World Cup qualifier in neutral Morocco, a result that would no doubt have given them confidence that they can hold their own against the mighty Elephants and Super Eagles.
While he is versatile and can play on the flank or even at right back, the Lyon player prefers being a striker and looks at Senegal’s Sadio Mane as his example.
Squad: Goalkeepers: Ouparine Djoco, Fernando Embadje, Jonas Mendes
Defenders: Fali Cande, Marcelo Djalo, Jefferson Encada, Nito Gomes, Edgar
Ie, Houboulang Mendes, Nanu, Opa Sangante
Midfielders: Janio Bikel, Moreto Cassama, Dalcio, Carlos Mane, Sori Mane, Carlos Mendes, Mauro Rodrigues, Alfa Semedo
Forwards: Mama Balde, Franculino Dju, Zinho Gano, Famana Quizera, Marciano
Sanca, Ze Turbo
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
Nickname: National Thunder
Rankings: Africa 18; world 88
Previous appearances: Three
Best finish: Fourth place in 2015
Coach: Juan Micha
Star player: Emilio Nsue
Back in 2015 when Equatorial Guinea had their best Afcon appearance by reaching the semifinal in a tournament they hosted, Nsue was one of the big stars.
As captain, he led by example, scoring the tournament’s opening goal in a 1-1 draw with Congo-Brazzaville and was influential throughout the march to a fourthplace finish.
They will once again be looking at the highly versatile player, who has proven himself a top striker but is also adept as a right back and winger to steer them out of a very tough group into the knockout phase.
Can Nsue, now at the ripe old age of 34, once again help the Nzelang Nacional pull of shocks like when they beat holders Algeria at the last finals to reach the quarter-finals?
Such is the well-travelled player’s massive experience that his countrymen no doubt believe he can.
Squad: Goalkeepers: Aitor Embela, Jesus Owono, Manuel Sapunga
Defenders: Carlos Akapo, Marvin Anieboh, Hugo Buyla, Saul Coco, Jose
Elo, Basilio Ndong, Charles Ondo, Esteban Orozco, Nestor Senra
Midfielders: Alex Balboa, Federico Bikoro, Yannick Buyla, Santiago Eneme, Pablo Ganet, Jose Machin, Josete Miranda, Federico Nguema, Luis Nlavo, Iban Salvador
Forwards: Noe Ela, Jose Nabil, Emilio Nsue, Salomon Obama, Oscar Siafa
NIGERIA
Nickname: Super Eagles
Rankings: Africa 6; world 42
Previous appearances: 19
Best finishes: Champions 1980, 1994, 2013
Coach: Jose Peseiro
Star player: Victor Osimhen
The Napoli striker is such hot property at the moment that
English Premiership giants Arsenal and Chelsea are both reportedly chasing after his signature, despite news that his Italian club are looking to extend his contract and include a massive £110 million (about R2.6 billion) release clause.
And with good reason, too, given just what an asset he has been to the club he led to a Serie A title for the first time in 33 years last season.
A player with proven goalscoring pedigree at the highest level, Osimhen has a great opportunity to confirm his status as one of the continent’s best strikers at the Afcon, where Nigeria will be relying on him for a fourth continental title.
He has, after all, already helped his country win the Fifa Under-17 World Cup in 2015 where he won the golden boot.
Squad: Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili, Leke Ojo, Francis Uzoho
Defenders: Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Chidozie Awaziem, Calvin Bassey, Kenneth
Omeruo, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright OsayiSamuel, Zaidu Sanusi, William TroostEkong
Midfielders: Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Alhaasan Yusuf
Forwards: Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar
FIXTURES
Saturday: Ivory Coast v Guinea Bissau @10pm
Sunday: Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea @4pm
January 18: Equatorial Guinea v Guinea Bissau @4pm; Ivory Coast v Nigeria @7pm
January 22: Guinea Bissau v Nigeria @7pm; Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast @7pm