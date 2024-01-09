Afcon Group B: Egypt, Ghana keen to rekindle past glories

Logic suggests Egypt and Ghana should easily occupy the top two positions in Group B at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast and progress to the knockout stages. Who will win the group is the big question, with both countries keen to be African champions once again after a long time. The Pharaohs were last crowned champions in 2010 and twice fell short thereafter with losses in the final against Cameroon (2017) and Senegal (2021).

Ghana, on the other hand, just cannot seem to get it right despite continuously churning out fantastic players and building super squads. The Black Stars are still looking for that clearly elusive fifth title, having last been crowned champions in 1982.

They have been to three finals since then and lost all of them – twice they were beaten by the Ivory Coast (1992 and 2015), both times via a penalty shoot-out. In-between those results, Ghana came unstuck against Egypt in the final when Angola hosted the tournament in 2010. They will be keen to go all the way again and change all of that, what with their captain Andrew Ayew looking to become the first player to score in seven editions of the biennial continental showpiece, as well as becoming only the third player to star in eight editions, alongside Cameroon’s Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan of Egypt. Meanwhile, Cape Verde will be hard-pressed to repeat their 2013 heroics, which saw them reach the quarter-finals, while Mozambique are still chasing a maiden progression past the first round in their fifth appearance.

GROUP B FACT FILES CAPE VERDE Nickname: Blue Sharks

Rankings: Africa - 14; world - 73 Coach: Pedro 'Bubista' Brito Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: Quarter-finals 2013 Star player: Ryan Mendes A veteran of the Sharks with over 50 caps, he has massive AFCON experience having played in all of the Cape Verde’s appearances at the finals. In 2013 when South Africa hosted the tournament, he was an ever –present in the starting line-up as Cape Verde made an impressive debut by reaching the quarterfinals.

At club level, Mendes has played most of his football in France but has also had a loan spell in England with then Championship side Nottingham Forest. It is that experienced garnered n those tough leagues as well as his time in Turkey where he currently plays that makes the winger the standout and key player for the Sharks as they prepare for what appears an unenviable task of reaching the knockout stage. Squad Goalkeepers: Marcio Rosa (Anadia/POR), Dylan Silva (Sintrense/POR), Vozinha (AS Trencin/SVK)

Defenders: Joao Correia (Chaves/POR), Logan Costa (Toulouse/FRA), Diney (Al Bataeh/UAE), Roberto 'Pico' Lopes (Shamrock Rovers/IRL), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew/USA), Stopira (Boavista Praia), Dylan Tavares (Bastia/FRA) Midfielders: Patrick Andrade (Qarabag/AZE), Cuca (Uniao Leiria/POR), Deroy Duarte (Fortuna Sittard/NED), Laros Duarte (Groningen/NED), Joao Paulo Fernandes (Sheriff Tiraspol/MDA), Jamiro Monteiro (San Jose Earthquakes/USA), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar/RUS), Kenny Rocha (AEZ Zakakiou/CYP) Forwards: Bebe (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Jovane Cabral (Salernitana/ITA), Djaniny (Al Fateh/KSA), Ryan Mendes (Fatih Karagumruk/TUR), Garry Rodrigues (Anakaragucu/TUR), Willy Semedo (Omonia/CYP), Bryan Teixeira (Sturm Graz/AUT), Helio Varela (Portimonense/POR)

GHANA Nickname: Black Stars Rankings: Africa – 11; world - 61

Coach: Chris Hughton (ENG) Previous appearances: 23 Best finish: Champions 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982

Star player: Mohammed Kudus They are saying a lot of prayers and no doubt consulting jujumen out in Accra and all of Ghana to plead for the speedy recovery of influential player Mohammed Kudus before the tournament kicks off in the Ivory Coast. The West Ham United star was expected to sit out last night’s friendly international against Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as he nurses ‘a minor injury’. But word from the team’s camp is that he should be fit in time for the opener against the Cape Verde and Kudus is expected to replicate his impressive club form which has seen him Quickly settle in at the Hammers having joined them in August. He’s already socred a few goals, one of which – against Brentford – was voted the club’s best goal for November. Besides pleading with their deities for his swift healing, Black Stars fans will no doubt also ask that he scores a few similar goals in his country’s colours at AFCON.

SQUAD Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen/SUI), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates/RSA), Joe Wollacott (Hibernian/SCO) Defenders: Daniel Amartey (Leicester City/ENG), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce/TUR), Abdul Fatawu Hamidu (Medeama), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre/FRA), Denis Odoi (Club Bruges/BEL), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens/FRA), Mohammed Salisu (Monaco/FRA), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor/TUR), Alidu Seidu (Clermont/FRA)

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht/BEL), Osman Bukari (Red Star/SRB), Baba Iddrisu (Mallorca/ESP), Ransford Konigsdorffer (Hamburg/GER), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham Utd/ENG), Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre/FRA), Joseph Paintsil (Genk/BEL), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens/FRA) Forwards: Andre Ayew (Le Havre/FRA), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace/ENG), Ernest Nuamah (RWD Molenbeek/BEL), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth/ENG), Jonathan Sowah (Medeama), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao/ESP). EGYPT

Nickname: Pharaohs Rankings: Africa – 5; world – 33 Coach: Rui Vitoria (POR)

Previous appearances: 25 Best finish: Champions 1957. 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010 Star player: Mohamed Salah

The AFCON title is the one missing accolade that will confirm Mo Salah’s standing as one of the continent’s greatest players of his generation. He came close to glory last time around only to lose out to his then Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal when Egypt went down via the shoot-out from the penalty spot. Salah continues to improve as the years go by and expectations are that he will once again light up the AFCON stage in the Ivory Coast as he strives to lead the Pharaohs to continental glory. What chance any of the Mozambique and Cape Verde defenders finding way to stop the prolific attacker? Minimal would be the answer. And even the Ghana defence will not have it easy keeping Salah in their pocket, not with the prospects of him extending his standing as Egypt’s leading scorer of all time as well as the opportunity to finally be an African champion at stake. Squad Goalkeepers: Mahmoud 'Gabaski' Abou Gabal (National Bank of Egypt), Ahmed el Shenawy (Pyramids), Mohamed el Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)

Defenders: Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim (all Ahly), Ali Gabr, Mohamed Hamdy, Ahmed Samy (all Pyramids), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazy (Al Ittihad/KSA), Omar Kamal (Modern Future) Midfielders: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia (both Ahly), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah/QAT), Mahmoud Hamada (Al Masry), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Zizo (Zamalek) Forwards: Mostafa Fathy (Pyramids), Ahmed Hassan (Pendikspor/TUR), Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (Trabzonspor/TUR), Kahraba (Ahly), Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes/FRA), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG).

January 13, 2024, The Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa, takes place. Côte d’Ivoire hosts the 34th edition of the tournament -- delayed for six months due to adverse weather, but retaining the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 title -- featuring the best talent from the continent competing to be crowned champions. Graphic shows match schedule for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023. MOZAMBIQUE: Nickname: Mambas (snakes) Rankings: Africa – 25; world -111

Coach: Chiquindho Conde Previous appearances: 4 Best placing: 1st rnd

Star player: Elias 'Dominguez' Pelembe Now in the twilight of his career, and having left the South African Premier League where he had a highly successful long-spell which yielded two championships, Pelembe has returned back home to Mozambique where he now plays for UD Songo. Such is his influence and standing in Mozambique that he has not only been called up for the Black Mambas’ AFCON campaign, but the 40-year-old has been named the squad’s captain. It is a role that should help reignite the passion in the former SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits star winger who won league titles wkith those trio of clubs. Lightining fast on the wing and blessed wkith immense ball skills, he was in Mozambique’s squad when they last played at the AFCON finals back in 2010. No doubt he would love nothing more than to lead his country to their maiden AFCON knockout stage appearance as his swansong. That though, is highly unlikely. Squad

Goalkeepers: Ernan (UD Songo), Fazito (Ferroviario Nampula), Ivane Urrbal (Black Bulls) Defenders: Domingos (Costa do Sol), Edmilson Dove (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Bruno Langa (Chaves/POR), David Malembana (Noah/ARM), Reinildo Mandava (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Mexer (Bandirmaspor/TUR), Nanani (Songo), Nene (Black Bulls) Midfielders: Alfons Amade (KV Oostende/BEL), Amadu (Songo), Joao Bonde (Ferroviario Beira), Clesio (Honka/FIN), Guima (Chaves/POR), Shaquille (Ferroviario Maputo)