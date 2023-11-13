African football is the winner, says FIFA boss Gianni Infantino after Sundowns win AFL title

FIFA President Gianni Infantino saw a lot of positives after witnessing Mamelodi Sundowns lift the inaugural African Football League title at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. The Brazilians overcame a 2-1 first leg deficit as they beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 on Sunday to seal a famous 3-2 aggregate victory to take home the trophy, plus a cheque for R75 million.

After the game, Rulani Mokwena had a word with Infantino, who was in attendance alongside CAF boss and Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe. “As I walked on the stage, Dr Patrice Motsepe congratulated me, and as I walked to the FIFA President, Mr Gianni Infantino, what he said to me was, ‘your team plays magnificent football’,” the Sundowns mentor said. “Like I always say, the game of football belongs to the players. We have been asked whether we will change our style of play, it’s very difficult because this club has a certain identity and we have to try by all means to always play well. We are not always going to win every game because football by nature, is a low scoring game,” he stated.

“When we lost 2-1 in Casablanca, we had a training session the next day with a couple of players that didn’t play and I can tell you, we trained like a team that had just lost 5-0. The mentality of the likes of Rushine de Rueck, Dennis Onyango and Neo Maema in that training session was just unbelievable. This is what makes this group so special, their sense of brotherhood, loyalty and commitment to this badge. Don’t worry, there will be no sense of complacency, I will not allow it,” he added. What do African Football League champions eat for breakfast ?🤩Congratulations to the Yellow Nation on making history as the inaugural AFL winners.👆💛💚💙 #Sundowns #HyundaiSundowns #AfricanFootballLeagueChampions @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/KNO9yakIJN — Hyundai South Africa (@HyundaiSA) November 13, 2023 Infntino was full of more praise for the Brazilians, who will probably only return to DStv Premiership action at the end of the month.