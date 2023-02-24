Al Ahly will come here with a lot of respect for us, says Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says they’ve earned their stripes against their Egyptian counterparts Al Ahly who’ll host them in Cairo on Saturday night. Sundowns and Al Ahly have forged a fierce rivalry in the CAF Champions League over the years, setting up a thrilling encounter whenever the two teams meet.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africans, Sundowns, have been on the winning end in the last two meetings, beating the African Club of the Century at home and away last season. “Al Ahly is a very good side, but they know that Sundowns is also a very good side,” Mokwena explained. “So the way we speak about them as an opposition, is probably the same way they speak about Mamelodi Sundowns as a team.”

A lot has happened since the teams last met at the FNB Stadium where the Pitso Mosimane-coached Al Ahly returned home with their tails between their legs after losing 1-0 in the group stage. Mokwena, who’s solely running Sundowns’ ship after previously holding the fort with Manqoba Mngqithi, has done well in ensuring the team is where it should be. The Brazilians are on course to win a record sixth title in a row as they lead the title race by a hefty margin, they are in the Nedbank Cup last 16 where they’ll face Marumo Gallants, and they lead Group B in the Champions League group stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Friday Sundowns beat Coton Sport 3-1 away to climb to the top of their group with six points, while Al Ahly started their group stage campaign with a 1-0 loss to Al Hilal. Mokwena, though, is not undermining the record 10-time African champions, but says Al Ahly know the danger Sundowns pose. “They are a team with good international experience, the feelings of going to a Club World Cup and playing against Flamengo, Seattle Sounders and even Real Madrid,” Mokwena said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But they know we’re a team that beat them twice last season – we beat them home and away, they know. So they will come with a lot of respect for us, just as we have for them,” he added. The Ultras and fans of Al Ahly have also made sure that they give the clash the respect it duly deserves, buying all the 10 000 tickets for the match in less than 15 minutes. And that’s why Mokwena expects the two teams to produce a thrilling spectacle.

“What happened in the past has very little bearing on this, it’s a big game, with big players and important for both clubs,” Mokwena said. “Both sets of teams have big players, an incredible pitch available,(and there’ll be an) amazing atmosphere created (in Cairo). So the best players play these types of games and enjoy these types of feelings. “We know we’ve got to be at our best to have a chance to win.”