Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane handed hefty fine over fixture list comments

CAPE TOWN – Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has been handed a hefty fine by the Egyptian FA for his comments about the fixture list ahead of their crucial Caf Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking after their draw against fierce rivals Zamalek on Monday, Mosimane was unhappy that they had two big games so close to each other.

"They [Sundowns] are resting and we are playing. If it were my way because Ahly is the only team playing in the Caf Champions League representing Egypt, we would protect Ahly and not play a game of the magnitude of Zamalek, especially when Sundowns are putting games ahead and getting rest," Mosimane said ahead of the game against his former team.

The Egyptian FA has subsequently fined Mosimane 20 thousand Egyptian pounds (R17 990) for his controversial comments in a press conference.

The former Bafana Bafana boss has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with the Egyptian media ever since he quit South African football after guiding Mamelodi Sundown to a record equalling third successive league title.

Visibly irritated with the line of questioning, Mosimane reprimanded a young journalist via the team translator that he should "show respect" for an older member of the fourth estate because "he could be your father".

He went further by telling off another "I have ticked my boxes. But you want us to win 6-0, 7-0. That hasnt happened for seven years at Ahly in the Champions League!"

IOL Sport