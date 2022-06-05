Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane responds to criticism after CAF final loss, indicates his relationship with Patrice Motsepe is still bad

Durban - Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has reiterated that his team “played better” in the CAF Champions League final amidst criticism levelled towards him following his team’s 2-0 defeat in the CAF Champions League final against Wydad AC last week. The game was marred by controversy which included the game being held at Wydad’s home venue of the Stade Mohammed V for the second year running.

Since then Al Ahly legend Taha Ismail has called for Mosimane to be sacked. Former Al Ahly star Samir Kamouna also believes that Mosimane could be sacked if his club loses their key Egyptian Premier League clash against Zamalek in two weeks time. “I don’t like saying the better team lost. In football, the better team is the team that wins. I would say that we played better football. At the end of the day, they scored the opportunities they had and we wasted our chances. After ten years, no one will say it was Wydad but Al Ahly played better,” said the South African. ALSO READ: SA is 20 years behind Moroccans, says Pitso Mosimane

When asked about his relationship with CAF President Patrice Motsepe, Mosimane gave no indication that it is healthy or has improved. The two enjoyed a successful eight year working relationship when Mosimane coached the Motsepe owned Mamelodi Sundowns. Since Mosimane joined Al Ahly in 2020, the relationship between the two is believed to have severely deteriorated. “I have no comment on that. Why don’t you ask the president himself? Everybody is asking me. Ask him why he changed the venue after Wydad had won against Petro de Luanda 3-1. You can ask him about all the issues regarding his lawyers sending me all these letters. It’s not a secret but everyone is asking me and nobody is asking him,” said Mosimane. ALSO READ: ‘The best team is the one who lost’ - Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane bemoans Wydad AC's home ground advantage

History does not suggest that Mosimane will keep his job at Al Ahly for the long-term. Since Manuel Jose ended his first stint with the Egyptian giants in 2009, none of their coaches have lasted for more than two years. However, Mosimane can still potentially end his team’s season on a high by leading them to Egyptian Cup and Premier League glory. Al Ahly will next be in action in the Egyptian Cup Round of 32 against Masry Salloum at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo next Sunday. They are third in the Egyptian Premier League standings and seven points adrift of first place Zamalek, albeit having played four games less than the pole position sitters.

